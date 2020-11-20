28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Day CP Habu Savoured ACP Bello’s Giant Strides…

IGP assures of safe yuletide as 9 missing…

Paucity of funds, conflict, major obstacles to child’s…

FG Offers N65bn To ASUU For Earned Allowances,…

If you don’t like current lawmakers, get better…

Concrete policies and laws necessary for climate change…

Oilwatch to FG: Fast track Ogoni Cleanup process

GEJ @ 63: A man for all seasons

INEC: IPAC Alerts On Plot To Use Court…

Salami submits Magu probe panel report to Buhari

Cover

FG Offers N65bn To ASUU For Earned Allowances, Revitalisation Fund

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, presides over a meeting between government and ASUU representatives in Abuja on November 20, 2020.

The Federal Government has offered a cumulative sum of N65 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to address earned academic allowances and revitalisation of universities.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made the proposal on behalf of the government to the striking lecturers when they met on Friday in Abuja.

Briefing reporters at the end of the meeting, he described the negotiation as fruitful as the government has decided to shift grounds on the lingering issues that have kept students out of the classroom for several months.

Ngige noted that in its bid to resolve the impasse with ASUU, the sum of N15 billion from the amount offered by the government would be for more funds to revitalise the universities.

He explained that the fund was in addition to the N20 billion paid earlier, making it a total of N35 billion committed as revitalisation fund by the government.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Assemblies of God Crisis: Police invade Rev Emekaa��s residence

Editor

IPOB denies mobilizing Biafran women against Nwodo

Editor

Enugu govt flags off schools decontamination ahead of resumption

Editor

Insecurity: Resign now, Senate tells Service Chiefs

Editor

How Buhari, Osinbajo’s daughters brought SARS down

Editor

Worst form of corruption is borrowing for consumption, says Peter Obi

Editor

Kano PDP In Fresh Crisis Over Ward Congress

Editor

We needn’t resign before contesting Bayelsa gov election, Deputy Gov tells tribunal

Editor

Dapchi: DHQ, PDP differ on Amnesty Inta��l report

Editor

Nigeria records 14 new coronavirus cases in Lagos, Delta

Editor

I wona��t rest until Dapchi, Chibok girls are released – Buhari

Editor

BREAKING: FG shuts NYSC camps nationwide over coronavirus fears

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More