Jonathan accepts Aminu Shagari’s public apology over 2015 plots

By Daniel Tyokua

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has accepted the public apology tendered by son of Second Republic President Shehu Shagari, Aminu, over the latter’s plot against him in the run-up to the 2015 general elections.

Aminu had gone against the wishes of the entire Shagari family, including the elderstatesman, in pitching his tents with the camps of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, and current President, Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Aminu, who is a three-term member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency of Sokoto State at the 8th Assembly was also Chairman, Committee on Federal Judiciary, had, weekend, apologized to Jonathan for ditching his campaign for re-election in 2015, while opting for the APC.

According to Shagari, his decision to join Buhari in 2015 was ill-informed, saying he remains ‘disappointed’ over the turn of events as well as the state of the nation presided over by the current President.

“Let me use this opportunity to tender a public apology to former President Jonathan and seek forgiveness because I helped to divide the Peoples Democratic Party and bring down his government, but, I have found out that what we thought about his stewardship was not entirely true.

“I expect President Buhari to also ask for forgiveness having found out that most of the things he accused my dad’s and President Jonathan’s administrations of are not true.

“I believe if we get it right in this aspect of our national life, our story would turn from bad to good within a short time. With emphasis, all we require is a credible and sincere leadership that will maximise our God-given talents and resources.

“A lot of us committed so much to bring this administration on board. As an individual, I assumed that, if nothing else, we would get the issue of security right, and every other thing would follow.”

However, reacting to Aminu’s public apology, Jonathan via his Facebook page, on Monday, said he ‘never took offence.’

“Dear Honourable Aminu Shagari, Thank you for your apology. However, I never took offence. My firm belief is that I am a pencil in the Hand of God.

“Therefore, I have no enemies to fight, because of my confidence that people can only do to me what God permits. I urge you to continue to emulate the humility of your father, the late President Shehu Shagari, a most detribalised Nigerian. May God bless you. GEJ,” the former President said.