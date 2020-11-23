Benue LG councillors pledge corporation with executive

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Chairman, Councillors Forum of Nigeria, Benue State Chapter Hon. Terungwa Kusugh, has pledged the forum’s readiness to work closely with executive arms of all the state local government with a view to attracting development to people in the rural areas.

Kusugh who spoke shortly after his inauguration, expressed concern that frictions between Council Chairmen and their legislature in the past had hindered progress saying the new leadership will work assidiously towards ending the trend.

He equally said “We will make relevant laws that will serve as the bedrock for good governance at the third tier.

“We will also work with relevant agencies particularly the ones at the grassroots to make our impact felt in our various communities,” Kusugh said.

While commending Benue electorates for the mandate handed to them during the Council polls, the Chairman equally urged his colleagues to live above board in their various wards so as to justify the confidence reposed in them by their people.

Earlier, Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Benue Chapter, Mr Caleb Aba, in his remarks called on both the executive and legislative arms at the third tier of government to unite in order to develop their communities.

Aba, who was represented by the Administrative Officer of ALGON, Mr Godwin Aguji, said the relationship between the local government executive and legislative arms ought not to be antagonistic but cordial for the overall good of their communities.