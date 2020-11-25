28 C
Court jails sisters for spending N1.7m donated to patient

Justice Muhammad Tukur of State High Court, Kaduna, on Tuesday convicted two sisters, Maryam Muhammad Jallo and Rukaiya Muhammad Jallo.

They were sentenced to ten years imprisonment for offences that border on criminal breach of trust.

The duo were prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an amended one-count charge.

According to the EFCC, Maryam and Rukaiya Jallo on March 30, 2019, in Kaduna, while being entrusted with N1,700,000 by Badamasi Shanono and Adio Bukar Hashia for medical treatment of Usman Umar, misappropriated the money.
Shanono, in a petition, said Jamal Health Foundation owned by the convicts used social media to solicit for donations for Umar’s medical expenses.

The patient had been bedridden for over two years due to partial paralyses.

Shanon recalled that he donated N1, 000,000, while another woman contributed N700,000.

However, the sisters refused to hand over the funds to the patient but converted them to personal use.

Their act was contrary to Section 293 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 294 of the same law.
The defendants pleaded “guilty” in court.

Justice Tukur convicted and sentenced them to ten years imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine.

