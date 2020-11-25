Gov Ortom assures Benue youth of open opportunities

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday promised that his government would make sure that every young person in the state succeeds and does not lack opportunities.

The governor stated this during the opening of the Benue Youth Summit in Makurdi.

Ortom explained that his government would listen attentively and offer a credible response that will reflect how attentive they are to Benue youths.

“On our part, we promise to listen attentively and to offer a credible response that will reflect how carefully we have listened,” Ortom said.

“At the end of the summit, I will be confirming what we have heard and how we are responding.

“It is to this end that my Administration has set ourselves the target of ensuring that every young person in our state sees a future that is clear and within his or her reach.

“We are determined to ensure that every young person in Benue State has the preparation and the perspective to face life with confidence, and the assurance that he or she will have the opportunity to succeed. While the government cannot force everyone to be successful, it is duty-bound to ensure that everyone has the chance to succeed and that no-one fails for lack of opportunity.

“Three weeks ago, I presented the 2021 budget proposals to the State Assembly, where I used the occasion to reiterate the policy and objective of the State Government with regards to the youth of the State.

“As I said, our policy goal and commitment are to ensure that every young man and young woman in Benue State is empowered to actualize their potential sooner rather than later.