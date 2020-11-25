28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

William Saliba ‘willing to give up £90k a…

Watching Liverpool’s Mane made Tyquan Terrell ‘hungry for…

Kogi approves N268m for renovation of hostels in…

N17bn loan‘ll develop our Agric sector, create jobs…

Soldiers moving around our community, Kanu’s brother cries…

IPOB: FG commences Kanu’s trial in absentia, today

UN women advocate mainstreaming of Action Plan in…

Declare war on vendors of pirated books, publishers…

NHRC joins global fight against sexual, gender-based violence

Schools in FCT are safe, says Perm sec

News

Gov Ortom assures Benue youth of open opportunities

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday promised that his government would make sure that every young person in the state succeeds and does not lack opportunities.

The governor stated this during the opening of the Benue Youth Summit in Makurdi.

Ortom explained that his government would listen attentively and offer a credible response that will reflect how attentive they are to Benue youths.

“On our part, we promise to listen attentively and to offer a credible response that will reflect how carefully we have listened,” Ortom said.
“At the end of the summit, I will be confirming what we have heard and how we are responding.

“It is to this end that my Administration has set ourselves the target of ensuring that every young person in our state sees a future that is clear and within his or her reach.

“We are determined to ensure that every young person in Benue State has the preparation and the perspective to face life with confidence, and the assurance that he or she will have the opportunity to succeed. While the government cannot force everyone to be successful, it is duty-bound to ensure that everyone has the chance to succeed and that no-one fails for lack of opportunity.

“Three weeks ago, I presented the 2021 budget proposals to the State Assembly, where I used the occasion to reiterate the policy and objective of the State Government with regards to the youth of the State.

“As I said, our policy goal and commitment are to ensure that every young man and young woman in Benue State is empowered to actualize their potential sooner rather than later.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Igwe Alor, MacAnthony Elibe Okonkwo begs Obiano, asks Igwe Achebe, others to resolve Obiano, Arthur Eze feud

Editor

Covid-19 lockdown : Former Leadership editor donates 100 bags of rice, 200 cartons of indomie to Abia NUJ

Editor

Lagos-Ibadan road: Interchange bridge shut as FRSC lists alternative routes

Editor

About 90 percent of people in Ebonyi state still doubt the existence COVID-19 in Nigeria

Editor

Let’s work towards peace of self and nation – Princess Orelupe-Adefulire

Editor

Fight saboteurs of Eastern rail project not naming station after GEJ, Edwin Clark told

Editor

Court dissolves 7-year-old marriage over husband’s refusal to pay school fees

Editor

Abia missing suspected covid -19 patient arrested, put in isolation centre

Editor

Emir of Borgu condole with Buhari on demise of Kyari

Editor

Katsina group to Zulum: Ignore media attacks by faceless groups

Editor

Ganduje’s wife gets NIM Fellowship Award 2020

Editor

Boko Haram/ISWAP Over Ran By Nigeria/Niger Republic Forces

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More