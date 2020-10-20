30.4 C
Abuja
News

Air raid leads to death of several Boko Haram terrorists in Dikwa

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

An intensive air interdiction missions being conducted as part of subsidiary Operation WUTAR TABKI, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has led to death of several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at Tsilala near Kaza in the Dikwa general area of Borno State.

Some of their structures were also destroyed in the air strikes executed on 18 October 2020.

Major-General John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, said in a press release that the operation came after erial surveillance missions showed significant number of terrorists and logistics items at the location.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Task Force took turns in engaging the location scoring accurate hits in the target area, resulting in the neutralization of several BHTs as well as the destruction of some of their structures.”

