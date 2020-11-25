28 C
News Uncategorized

Soldiers moving around our community, Kanu’s brother cries out

We’re on routine patrol – Army

From Steve Oko, Umuahia

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother of the Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has raised alarm over allegedly military patrol in their Isiama Afaraukwu Umuahia community.

The Prince who raised the alarm in a phone conversation said the community had been thrown into panic over the development.

According to him soldiers in military vans suddenly stormed the community Wednesday afternoon and drove past their house.

Although he said nobody had so far been arrested they were not comfortable with the presence of the military in the communit because of their antecedents.

“We don’t want what happened at Lekki to happen again in our community”, Kanu yelled.

He said they were yet to recover from the trauma and devastation of the September 14 , 2017 raid of their compound during operation python dance.

He called on the military authorities not to deploy soldiers to the peaceful community to avoid intimidation and harassment of innocent folks.

But when contacted the Army Spokesman at Ohafia Artillery Brigade, Captain Iliya said it was a routine patrol.

He said there was no need for any panic as the soldiers were not after law abiding members of the public.

According to him it’s only those who have something to hide that will be scared at the sight of the military.

He urged members of the community to go about their lawful businesses, assuring them of their full safety.

