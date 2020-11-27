Christianity, Islam best gift civilisation has given to mankind- Rev. Fr Pwakim

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The Rector of Saint John Vianney Minor Seminary Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, Rev. Fr Gideon Pwakim, said Christianity and Islam were the two best gift civilisation has given to mankind.

He equally said if adherence of both religions can read and meditate on the two holy books, “Muslims and Christians will learn to respect each other.

Pwakim disclosed this in Jos, the State Capital, while speaking at a book launch titled: The Persistence of Religious Violence in Northern Nigeria and Search for Peaceful Coexistence: A Theological Perspective” which he authored.

He said, “I was motivated to write this book because of the prevalence of religious violence in Northern Nigeria.

“Particularly the ethno-religious violence that took place in 2001 in Jos.

“I felt there was a need to look into the problems and proffer solutions for peaceful coexistence.

According to him, “Christianity and Islam are the two best gifts civilisation has given to mankind.

“If you are able to read through and meditate on the holy books, both Muslims and Christians will learn to respect each other”, he maintained.

On the need for reconciliation, Rev. Fr Pwakim who holds a doctorate degree in Theology from Sankt Georgen University, Frankfurt, Germany, “The buttom line is that, there is a need for people to sit down and be able to look at issues, especially where they have wrong the other people and also bring independent people who can help them to reconcile their differences.

Reviewing the book, Rev. Fr. Andrew Dewan, said the well researched document approximates Nigeria’s most desired ideal, adding that it encapsulate the essence of the readable text written on topical issue.

Dewan added that the book examined the underlying causative reasons why the northern region has increasingly become volatile and the need to profer a lasting solution.

He further said that the book has proposed a constructive model for initiating and sustaining peaceful co-existance where diverse constituents of the region can live together in peace.