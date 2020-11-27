Lawyers drag FG to court over transfer of NDDC to Niger Delta Ministry

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

A group of lawyers has dragged the Federal Government before a Federal High Court in Abuja over the transfer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

In a suit filed by the legal practitioners under the aegis of the Registered Trustees of Accountable Leadership for Better Nigeria Initiative, the plaintiffs are seeking a reversal of the decision.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Mr.

Tolu Babaleye, in the originating summons, named President Muhammadu Buhari; the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Goodwill Akpabio as defendants.

The suit, filed on their behalf by Mr. Babaleye, urged the court to determine the legality of the action taken by Malami and approved by President Buhari.

The suit, filed on November 18, is among others, asking the court to interpret Sections l and 7(3) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment etc) Act.”