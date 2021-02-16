31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Lawan, Omo-Agege applaud Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as…

OPC accuses PMB of Fulanisation agenda, mourns LKJ

Senate receives Buhari’s request for Bawa’s confirmation as…

Igbo professionals sue for calm over exclusion in…

Farmers/herders crisis: Group cautions Ortom over constant attacks…

Buhari nominates Abdulrasheed Bawa as new EFCC chairman

Ndi Anioma hails appointment of Okonjo-Iweala as DG,…

UK Supreme Court Judgment against Shell: We are…

Death of Bolere Ketebu, a huge loss –…

Why FG is reforming MoD, Armed Forces –…

News

Senate receives Buhari’s request for Bawa’s confirmation as EFCC Chairman

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senate on Tuesday at plenary received President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa nomination as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

The letter which was addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, was read during the start of plenary yesterday.

Bawa, aged 40, who holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy, is presently the Head of Operations of the Commission’s Lagos office.

After his confirmation by the Senate, Bawa is expected to take over from Mohammed Umar Abba, who was appointed as Acting Chairman by President Buhari last year, following the suspension of the immediate past Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, immediately after reading the President’s request, said that the screening of Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Anti-graft agency will be carried out during plenary in line with the tradition of the Upper Chamber.

“The screening of the Chairman-designate of the EFCC will be done in plenary, in keeping with our tradition here,” he said.

Recall that Mr Bawa’s nomination came almost one year after the former EFCC Acting chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu was suspended from office by the presidency to enable Justice Ayo Salami probing allegations of sleaze leveled against him to conclude investigation and tender its report to the President.

In his absence within the last one year, a senior staff EFCC, Mr Muhammad Umar has been acting as chairman of the commission.

Also recall that Dr Bukola Saraki led 8th Senate rejected the request of President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Magu as substantive chairman of EFCC twice within three months between 2017 and 2018 based on allegations raised against him by the Directorate of State Security services( DSS).

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Armed Forces assures of continued onslaught against criminal activities

Editor

Covid-19: UCH Medical director tests positive

Editor

RCCG Hosanna Parish distributes food items for CSR programme

Editor

NEPZA gets policy on 60% job slots for Free Trade Zones’ communities

Editor

COVID 19: Lagos govt asks workers to say at home of two weeks

Editor

NAF reactivates 12 moribund Aerospace Ground Equipment

Editor

The Authority Correspondent emerges chair of Abia NUJ unity federated Chapel

Editor

Egedes emerge best couple as TICC teaches couple to fire love in marriage

Editor

Rural Development: Ugwuanyi inaugurates 12km road in Enugu East LGA

Editor

Primate Ayodele Warns Hope Uzodinma Against Removal As Imo Governor

Editor

TEF Disburses $2.5m AfDB Money, Extends Application Deadline To March 31

Editor

DSS detain Speakers security Aide over death of vendor

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More