LASU reschedules convocation ceremonies for December 10-18

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

The Lagos State University (LASU) is set to hold its rescheduled 24th Convocation Ceremonies between Thursday, 10th December and Friday, 18th December, 2020.

In a statement signed by Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, LASU, the ceremonies will be flagged off with the Convocation Cup Competition for Staff (final) on Thursday 10th December, 2020 at the LASU Sports Centre.

This will be followed by Jumat Service on Friday, 11th December, 2020 at the University Mosque Ojo by 1:00pm. Special Thanksgiving Service will hold at the University Chapel (Chapel of Light) Ojo by 10:00am prompt on Sunday, 13th December, 2020.

The statement further revealed that on Monday, 14th December, 2020 there would be the Coconut Breaking Festival which will hold at the Badagry Gate entrance of the University Main Campus, Ojo by 9:00am, followed by the Command Performance and Convocation Play by the Department of Theatre Arts and Music at the Buba Marwa Auditorium complex.

It read “The Award of First Degrees and Diplomas will hold on Wednesday 16th December, 2020 simultaneously in two (2) batches. In the first batch, graduands from the Faculties of Arts, Education, College of Medicine, Engineering, Law, Management Sciences, Science, Social Sciences, School of Communication, School of Transport, Education/Sandwich will be conferred with their awards while the second batch will be the Award of Postgraduate Diplomas and Master Degree at the Buba Marwa Auditorium Complex, Ojo by 9:00am”

Other activities, according to the statement revealed that on Thursday 17th December, 2020, the Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the University, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu, will attend the Convocation Lecture in a grand ceremony, which will also feature the Investiture of Chancellor, Award of Directorate Degrees, Conferment of Honorary Doctorates and Distinguished Professor by the University at 9:00am prompt. On the same day, the governor will formally perform the ground breaking ceremony of the 8,230 bed space capacity students hostel, at the main campus, Ojo.

On Friday, 18th December, 2020, the final day of the ceremonies, the Vice Chancellor’s Valedictory lecture will hold between 10:00am and 12:00noon at the Buba Marwa Auditorium complex, Ojo, followed by a partnership meeting with Cornell University(Virtual) by 3:00pm.

The 24th Convocation Ceremonies is a hybrid programme, which will hold both physically and virtually. Only invited graduands and guests are expected at the physical events while others are to join virtually via the links that will be provided by the University, the statement said.