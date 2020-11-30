24.3 C
Abuja
Blackout: TCN technicians’ battle as National grid collapses

Engineers in the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) are battling to restore power supply across the country following the collapse of the National grid on Sunday.

The grid, according to a statement by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah collapsed at 11.25 am.

The company blamed the collapse on multiple trippings.

The statement read: “TCN regrets to inform electricity consumers nationwide that at 11:25am today, the nation’s electricity grid experienced multiple trippings, which led to the collapse of the system.

“TCN has since commenced grid restoration; power has been successfully restored to every part of the country, except Calabar, Ugwuaji, Markurdi, Jos, Gombe, Yola and Maidugiri axes. Effort is however ongoing to ensure full restoration nationwide.

“We regret the inconvenience this has caused electricity consumers. Investigations would be conducted to establish the immediate and remote cause(s) of the multiple trippings as soon as the grid is fully restored – considering that the grid had been relatively stable in the last couple of months”.

