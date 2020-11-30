22.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FG partners private sector to curb medical tourism

FIDA warns ơn health implications òf domestic violence

NHIS unveils new programme to fast-tract UHC attainment

Mrs Bagudu advocates elimination of cervical cancer

Gowon laments erosion of values in our society

Senator escapes lynching in Zamfara

Ubah to Obiano: Stop desecrating traditional institutions in…

NDPHC boss assures Awka residents of improved power…

NCC boss, Danbatta to receive Zik Prize next…

Blackout: TCN technicians’ battle as National grid collapses

Health

FG partners private sector to curb medical tourism

By Nzeh Frankwhite

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has announced the determination of the federal government to partner with the private sector in the development of the country’s health sector in order to curb medical tourism.

He stated this during the grand opening and official launch of ultramodern Cardiac Catheterization laboratory and hospital complex, Cardiocare by Limi Hospitals ltd, in Abuja, recently.

Delivering a keynote address, the Minister said: “Nigeria practices a pluralistic health care delivery system aligned with and coordinated by the 3 levels of Government- federal, state and local government.

“Tertiary health facilities sit at the pinnacle of the spectrum, under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Health and are intended to be the final referral point for health care.
Specialist care, which is often the most inaccessible, is categorised in the spectrum of tertiary care.

“The lack of it, or distrust of its quality in our country, is often the reason citizens seek health care abroad. It has been estimated that Nigeria loses between USD$1 and 2 billion annually in foreign exchange to what has been branded as medical tourism.
“Specialised cardiac care is one of the most highly sought-after specialised health services in the world today.”

Speaking earlier during his welcome address, Group Medical Director of the Limi Hospitals, Dr Iseko Iseko, disclosed that the Cardiocare Hospital has successfully carried out over 70 minimally invasive interventional procedures between set up in February and the official launch in November 2020.

This, he stressed, lends credence to the fact that no one necessarily needs to make a trip out of the country to access highly specialized healthcare.

Also speaking, Dr Awofisoye the Medical Director of Cardiocare Hospital added that the “(Cardiocare) Hospital greatly augments the ability of Nigerians to receive treatment for complex cardiovascular problems without necessarily having to make a journey outside the country, which is often not a realistic option for many Nigerians. Besides, many cardiovascular emergencies come without giving so much time for someone to be flown abroad alive– so this type of home-based solution we offer should be welcomed by all stakeholders.

With the Hospital motto echoing its commitment “to facilitate happiness through great healthcare”, the healthcare solutions provided at the hospital delves deeply into all areas of Cardiovascular and Internal medicine including: Cardiology, Endocrinology & Diabetology, Neurology, Nephrology, Hepatology, Pulmunology, Cardiothoracic Surgery and Critical care medicine.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

PCN gets Investigative panel 5 yrs after

Editor

SHEF Patterns WHO, UNICEF, NOA AND LGAs On COVID19 Prevention in Adamawa

Editor

Lassa fever kill 2 in Rivers

Editor

Open defecation campaign: Environmental Heath Officers should be in charge-Chief Pulemote

Editor

Covid-19: Emergency Management Society calls on African countries to impose travel ban

Editor

NHIS unveils new programme to fast-tract UHC attainment

Editor

People with hepatitis complications at high risk of severe COVID-19 cases, WHO warns

Editor

Covid-19: Medical, health workers call for release of withheld salaries

Editor

Covid-19: NCDC announces 38 new cases as Nigeria’s figure rises to 665

Editor

Kano Covid-19 Task Force harps on early testing, treatment

Editor

Nurses are over worked in Africa, WHO laments

Editor

150,000 children born with sickle cell yearly, 25 % adult Nigerians carry gene

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More