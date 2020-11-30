34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

High-tech system makes tunnel construction easier, smarter in…

Digital social security card allows holders to receive…

China’s tweet about Australia’s war crime in Afghanistan…

China-ASEAN cooperation eyes on digital economy

China-ASEAN relationship exemplary effort in building community with…

China leads world in new installed photovoltaic capacity

PDP Kwankwasiyya withdraws from Kano LG polls

Reps investigate alleged fraud In IPPIS

2023: APC must honour agreement on zoning, says…

Kogi Governor presents #130.5 b budget for 2021…

News

3 nabbed for detonating dynamite in Governor Wike father’s church

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Police in Rivers State have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in detonation of dynamite at Governor Nyesom Wike father’s church, in the heart of Port Harcourt city.

The suspects, Saturday night attacked the church Christain Universal Church International located at 25 Azikiwe Street Mile three Diobu PortHarcourt with dynamite which shook the area.

It was gathered that on hearing the sound of the dynamite, local vigilante boys in the area immediately stormed the church presmises, went after the suspects and in the process of the chase, it became a battle leading to the perpetrators arrest, while some members of vigilante sustained serious injury.

Our correspondent gathered that the building was partially destroyed by the dynamite which incident happened before midnight on Saturday.

Assistant Chief Security Officer of Azikiwe Street, Collins Johnbull, in an interview with our correspondent disclosed that “on Saturday night we saw five men entering the church at about 9pm but we thought it was church members. After some minutes we heard a loud sound suspected to be dynamite and we saw the hoodlums running out with guns”.

Collins johnbull said himself and his men mobilized immediately and arrested two of the suspects before arrival of the Police.

Another local security personnel, Uche Brown said one of their members is in the hospital because of the injury he sustained when going after the hoodlums.

They pleaded for assistance from the Governor to feet the medical bill of their members undergoing treatment in the hospital after clamping down on the hoodlums that tried the burnt the church.

As at press time there was heavy presence of joint security agencies at the scene of incident as the street was also closed to traffic.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the incident and arrest of three suspects in connection to the crime.

Confirming the incident, SP Nnamdi Omoni, Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, stated “I can confirm the attack on the Church and three suspects arrested in connection with the attack. They sustained various degrees of injury and are helping us in our Investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state have launched an extensive investigation in a bid to arresting the bigger perpetrators and bring them to just.

So far, the area is calm, our Bomb department have swept the church and other cleanup are going on as we speak. There is no cause for alarm, the Engineer will come over to ascertain the integrity level of the building for onward habitation.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ex-Benue Guber Candidate Advocates For Conference Over Herdsmen Attacks

Editor

Enroll us into sport council, para-soccer coach begs Gov Sule

Editor

#ENDSARS: CSOs call for suspension of protest

Editor

Gov Ugwuanyi signs Enugu 2020 Budget into law

Editor

Coronavirus: FG to review 2020 Budget – Finance Minister

Editor

NBET Crisis: Power sector group wants Dr Ewelukwa ‘acting MD’, probed for forgery

Editor

Nasarawa plans COVID-19 test for civil servants – Official

Editor

Enugu monarch lauds Ugwuanyi’s initiative on rural devt, appointments

Editor

Nasarawa Gov, Speaker in shock over assassination of APC chair

Editor

Skill acquisition: ITF graduates 11, 000 as NISDP beneficiaries hits .2m

Editor

Reps reject budget proposals by NAFDAC, 4 others over poor presentation

Editor

June 12: South-West should apologise to NEC, Abiola – Anulobi

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More