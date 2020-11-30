3 nabbed for detonating dynamite in Governor Wike father’s church

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Police in Rivers State have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in detonation of dynamite at Governor Nyesom Wike father’s church, in the heart of Port Harcourt city.

The suspects, Saturday night attacked the church Christain Universal Church International located at 25 Azikiwe Street Mile three Diobu PortHarcourt with dynamite which shook the area.

It was gathered that on hearing the sound of the dynamite, local vigilante boys in the area immediately stormed the church presmises, went after the suspects and in the process of the chase, it became a battle leading to the perpetrators arrest, while some members of vigilante sustained serious injury.

Our correspondent gathered that the building was partially destroyed by the dynamite which incident happened before midnight on Saturday.

Assistant Chief Security Officer of Azikiwe Street, Collins Johnbull, in an interview with our correspondent disclosed that “on Saturday night we saw five men entering the church at about 9pm but we thought it was church members. After some minutes we heard a loud sound suspected to be dynamite and we saw the hoodlums running out with guns”.

Collins johnbull said himself and his men mobilized immediately and arrested two of the suspects before arrival of the Police.

Another local security personnel, Uche Brown said one of their members is in the hospital because of the injury he sustained when going after the hoodlums.

They pleaded for assistance from the Governor to feet the medical bill of their members undergoing treatment in the hospital after clamping down on the hoodlums that tried the burnt the church.

As at press time there was heavy presence of joint security agencies at the scene of incident as the street was also closed to traffic.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the incident and arrest of three suspects in connection to the crime.

Confirming the incident, SP Nnamdi Omoni, Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, stated “I can confirm the attack on the Church and three suspects arrested in connection with the attack. They sustained various degrees of injury and are helping us in our Investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state have launched an extensive investigation in a bid to arresting the bigger perpetrators and bring them to just.

So far, the area is calm, our Bomb department have swept the church and other cleanup are going on as we speak. There is no cause for alarm, the Engineer will come over to ascertain the integrity level of the building for onward habitation.”