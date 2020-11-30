36 C
Features

Ukpor Community elects new exco

IFEOMA EJIOFOR writes that Ukpor community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday elected officials who will pilot the affairs of community for the next four years
.

In a keenly contested election for the position of President General, Chief Ignatius Nwawulu defeated Mr Okey Felix.

Prof Aneto Frank Chukwuemeka of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) also defeated Sir Emeka Ajuluchukwu to emerge the first vice president.

Chief Jude Okwudiba defeated Barr. Paul Chukwudumogu to emerge the Secretary General.

Mazi Chidi Orjika maintained his position as the Director of Publicity as he was returned unopposed.

Election was also conducted to fill other positions.

In his post-election speech, the newly elected PG, Chief Ignatius Nwawulu thanked the entire people of Ukpor home and abroad for the confidence reposed on him.

He said that under his watch, Ukpor would move to greater heights, the community’s vigilante groups according to him would be centralized for efficiency.

The Ukpor new PG also promised to bring together all the stakeholders of the community and ensure that within the first six months in office, all crises rocking the town would be addressed.

“Nkwo-Oha daily market is very important to Ukpor people, we will ensure that the market is reopened. These and many things we hope to do but we need the cooperation of and sundry. I will run an open door policy so as to carry everyone along for the purpose of contributing their quota for development of our community which is in dire need of infrastructure.” He said.

Gerald Akaeze led other four officials from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who supervised the election.

The Returning Officer, Chief Clement Okoli thanked the delegates for their peaceful conduct before, during and after the election.

