Nigeria is under siege, says Corruption Watch boss, Ambassador Ogbuka

ODOGWU EMEKA ODOGWU writes that corruption Watch and Character Building Organization boss, Ambassador Titus Chukwudum Ogbuka has called on Nigerian leaders to ensure they liberate the country from collapsing, because, according to him, ‘Nigeria is currently under siege’.

Ambassador Ogbuka lamented that the economy is sliding into another set of recession sequel to poor handling of the economy by our leaders.

He decried that youths and the populace at large have suffered in the hands of our leaders, whereas the leaders are busy embezzling our collective resources.

He wondered why the Nigerian leaders rather than utilize proactive measures to resolve issues pertaining to growth and development of the economy, resort to politicizing the issues to the detriment of the state and its citizenry.

Comrade Ogbuka as he is fondly called is a UN Peace/Corruption Watch Ambassador. He hails from Awka Etiti, Idemmili South local government area of Anambra state. He is also the Generalssimo of Igbo Land (Ochiagha Ndigbo) sequel to his numerous interventions in favour of Ndigbo.

Explaining further what he meant on Nigeria being under siege, Ambassador Ogbuka said: ‘’Yes, Nigeria is under siege.

Citizens are not free. The only people that are free are the people that embezzled our money, after stealing, they dump it somewhere and join a political party that will give them protection. They turn around to use the money to intimidate the poor people in the society. The common man is not free and the worst is that when you run to the police, whose Civic duties is to protect life and property of the citizenry, they start asking you to bring money to state your case or you become a suspect. And it’s not an issue of five thousand or ten thousand naira. They will abandon you if you don’t have money. The frustrations can be classified as people under siege.

He insisted that Nigeria’s security system is nothing to write home about even as he described it as a flop. ‘’Nigeria security system is a Flop, it is nothing to write home about. They are not there for the masses but they are there making merchandise of the common man.

He decried that the Nigeria’s Judiciary that supposed to be the hope of the common man has joined the game of frustrating the common man too, even as he asked Nigerians to rise to rise to the occasion. He further decried that rather than court dispense justice impartially, the court remands the common man in prison without fair trial and even when the court has no jurisdiction on the matter.

Ambassador Ogbuka pointed out that security men in Nigeria are noise makers and are only good at intimidating, manipulating and harassing common men with impunity and illegally.

He urged citizens to unite always in saying no to illegal actions of the security men against common men.