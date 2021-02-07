Azia Killing: Gov Obaino’s aide donates 2 months’ salary to victims



From Isaac Ojo Nnewi

The Special Assistant (SA) to the Anambra State governor on Information and Strategy, Chief Akachukwu Maduakolam has donated his two months’ salary to the victims of the Azia church attack where a man, his wife and daughter were assassinated in front of a church Gov.



Gov Obiano’s SA on Saturday visited Church of God (Seventh Day) World Headquarters, Jerusalem Israel, Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state where worshippers were attacked last week.



Chief Maduakolam who condemned the needles attack on helpless worshippers said that the criminal killing of a man, his wife and daughter in front of the altar is not just a crime against humanity but a crime against all that is sacred and a crime against God.



The governor’s aide who actually became very emotional during the visit said that his heart bled for the victims of the dastard attack.



He prayed that the pool of innocent people shed in front of the altar of God inside a church will never be in vain.

Chief Maduakolam said that he was encouraged by the calibre of security operatives seen in the church premises trying to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murder of a man, his wife and daughter.



“Gov Obiano is in shock over the incident, he has actually charged security operatives to get the root of the matter and we are optimistic that the culprits will be brought to book very soon.



“The victims who are battling to survive in the hospital need money and prayers, I enjoin people of goodwill to rise to their help. For me, I am donating my February and March salaries to them. I pray that the injured will come out alive to tell their stories.



“We also pray for the repose of the soul of persons who met their untimely end in a church while they are praying to their God.” He said.



In his response, Engr. Daniel Ntukokwu who said he actually miraculously escaped the attack because his car developed some mechanical fault as he was about going to the church on the day of the attack thanked the governor’s aide for his huge donations.



He said that his elder brother, Pastor Solomon Ntukokwu and his two children are in critical condition in an unnamed hospital.



Also, Dr Ekwesianya Emmanuel who lost his seventy two year old brother, Elder Kenneth Ekwesianya, Mrs Grace Ekwesianya and their daughter thirty two year old Miss Chioma Ekwesianya during the deadly attack said that the family is passing through an harrowing experience at the moment.



He appreciated Chief Maduakolam for identifying with the family of the slained worshippers.



Gov Obiano’s aide was accompanied on his visit by Anujulu Ikenna (Ortega) Ezeogu Franklin (King) Mbachuazia Izuchukwu and Ezebunnanwa Ifeanyichukwu.