30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Fresh membership registration, best in APC’s interest, says…

Kwara APC crisis: Lai Mohammed, Gbemi Saraki risk…

Insecurity: Utomi, Na’aba, Moghalu, others to convoke national…

Ganduje accepts debate between Kabara, other Islamic clerics…

Foreign Affairs Ministry stinks with multi-million dollar corruption…

Arrest Gololo for false accusation against me, Ortom…

Insecurity: Seek help from Israel, US, other countries…

Plan to end Ozigbo Walk-For-Health fails as aspirant…

How Nigeria Army killed my brother – Nurse

Businesswoman drags Army to Abia Judicial panel over…

Business

NNPC posts 54% trading surplus, export sales of $108.84m

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced trading surplus of ₦13.43 billion for the month of November 2020, an increase of 54% over the October sales of ₦8.71 billion.


This is contained in the November 2020 edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), made available by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru.


NNPC’s trading surplus or deficit is derived after deduction of the expenditure profile from the revenue in the period under review. The figures therefore represent revenue after expenditure, he explained.


The report indicated that in November 2020, NNPC Group’s operating revenue as compared to October 2020, decreased slightly by 0.02% or ₦0.09billion to stand at ₦423.08 billion.

Similarly, expenditure for the month decreased by 1.16% or N4.81billion to stand at N409.65billion leading to the ₦13.43billion trading surplus.


Overall, expenditure as a proportion of revenue was 0.97 in November 2020 as against 0.98 in October 2020.


The 54% increase in trading surplus in the November 2020 MFOR is primarily ascribed to the substantial decrease in expenditure from the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) due to cost reduction in overheads, coupled with 38% reduction in NNPC Corporate Headquarters deficit.


In addition, the NNPC Group’s surplus was bolstered by the noticeable improved profits for additional engineering services rendered by the Nigerian Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) and increased revenue from import activities posted by Duke Oil Incorporated.


These healthy performances dominated the positions of all other NNPC subsidiaries to record the Group surplus.


The report also indicated that export sales of crude oil and gas for the month stood at $108.84m, making a 70.33% increase compared to the last month. Crude oil export sales contributed $73.09m (67.15%) of the dollar transactions compared with $12.38 million contribution in the previous month; while the export gas sales amounted to $35.75 million in the month. The total crude oil and gas export for the period of November 2019 to November 2020 stood at $2.89bn.


In the Gas Sector, a total of 222.34 Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in the month under review, translating to an average daily production of 7,411.52 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (mmscfd).


For the period November 2019 to November 2020, a total of 3,004.06BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,642.69mmscfd during the period.


Out of this volume, production from Joint Ventures (JVs) accounted for 67.29%, Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) accounted for 19.97%, while the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) accounted for 12.74%.


A further breakdown showed that a total of 137.41 BCF of gas was commercialized, consisting of 39.99BCF and 97.42BCF for the domestic and export market respectively.
This translates to a total supply of 1,332.82 mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,247.44 mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.


This implies that 62.55% of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 37.45% was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared. Gas flare rate was 7.89% for the month under review translating to 577.39 mmscfd.


A total of 789mmscfd was delivered to gas-fired power plants in the month of November 2020 to generate an average power of about 3,358MW compared with October 2020 when an average of 750mmscfd was supplied.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

SEC to introduce capital market studies in schools

Editor

NRC generates N1.4bn IGR, remits N245m to TSA

Editor

Survival Fund: FG rolls out Guaranteed Off-take, general MSMEs grant

Editor

NOTAP partners with multinationals to revamp Nigeria’s research sector

Editor

Senate not pushing for power sector privatization reversal – Suswan

Editor

Don’t leave governance to Govt Officials alone, Labour expert tells Nigerians

Editor

COVID-19: FIRS announces stamp duty palliatives for tenants

Editor

National Assembly will get PIB in few weeks – Sylva

Editor

New dawn in SON as Farouk Salim assumes office as DG

Editor

CBN reels out guidelines for N250bn intervention in gas value chain

Editor

AfCFTA Scribe seeks Nigeria’s speedy ratification of treaty

Editor

Artisanal oil refiners agree to end attacks on crude oil pipelines

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More