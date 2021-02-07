Bankole emerges AU commissioner for political affairs

By John Okeke

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Bankole Adeoye, has been elected Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union.

He was voted unanimously with 55 votes to take the helm of the Political Affairs, Peace and Security docket.

From Angola, H.E. Josefa Sacko was re-elected to head the Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment docket.

Amb. Albert Muchanga from Zambia was re-elected to the post of Economic Development, Trade and Industry and Mining docket.

From Egypt, Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid was also re-elected to continue serving in the Infrastructure and Energy docket.

Elections for the posts of Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development; and Education, Science, Technology and Innovation were postponed to the next meeting of the Executive Council.

The incumbent Commissioners H.E. Amira Elfadil and Prof. Sarah Agbor respectively, will continue to serve in their current positions until the elections are conducted.