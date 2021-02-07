30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Fresh membership registration, best in APC’s interest, says…

Kwara APC crisis: Lai Mohammed, Gbemi Saraki risk…

Insecurity: Utomi, Na’aba, Moghalu, others to convoke national…

Ganduje accepts debate between Kabara, other Islamic clerics…

Foreign Affairs Ministry stinks with multi-million dollar corruption…

Arrest Gololo for false accusation against me, Ortom…

Insecurity: Seek help from Israel, US, other countries…

Plan to end Ozigbo Walk-For-Health fails as aspirant…

How Nigeria Army killed my brother – Nurse

Businesswoman drags Army to Abia Judicial panel over…

World

Bankole emerges AU commissioner for political affairs

By John Okeke

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Bankole Adeoye, has been elected Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union.

He was voted unanimously with 55 votes to take the helm of the Political Affairs, Peace and Security docket.

From Angola, H.E. Josefa Sacko was re-elected to head the Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment docket.

Amb. Albert Muchanga from Zambia was re-elected to the post of Economic Development, Trade and Industry and Mining docket.
From Egypt, Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid was also re-elected to continue serving in the Infrastructure and Energy docket.

Elections for the posts of Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development; and Education, Science, Technology and Innovation were postponed to the next meeting of the Executive Council.

The incumbent Commissioners H.E. Amira Elfadil and Prof. Sarah Agbor respectively, will continue to serve in their current positions until the elections are conducted.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Brotherhood between Africa, China shall not be stigmatized

Editor

China to fully, faithfully implement policies of CPC on governing Xinjiang for new era

Editor

China’s Sichuan province builds city clusters on Chengdu Plain by enhancing inter-city rail services

Editor

All impoverished people contracting COVID-19 outside Hubei have recovered

Editor

Guangxi taps into geographic advantages, embraces Greater Bay Area integration

Editor

Portland: 1 killed as Trump supporters clash with BLM protesters

Editor

Xi Jinping: China, EU should be committed to multilateralism, dialogue

Editor

Pakistan reaffirms solidarity , partnership with Africa on “Africa Day 2020”

Editor

Chinese local governments to beef up smart parking

Editor

Health QR code facilitates China’s epidemic prevention and control

Editor

ECOWAS to facilitate the signing of agreement on combating trafficking in persons between Nigeria , Mali

Editor

China, Africa to build community of health for all

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More