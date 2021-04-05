32 C
Abuja
Features

Archbishop Ibezim admits Obiano’s aide, Dr Ibezim, 29 others to Knighthood of St Paul, St Christopher, Ladies of Bethany

ODOGWU EMEKA ODOGWU writes that the Managing Director, Anambra Oxygen Plant and  Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Indigenous Medicine, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim was among the thirty  new members admitted into the Orders of the Knighthood of Saint Paul, Saint Christopher, as well as Ladies of Bethany by the Anglican Diocese of Awka presided over by Most Reverend Alexander Chibuzo Ibezim, PhD.

Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka diocese, Most Reverend Ibezim said eighteen of the knights are of the Order of the Knighthood of Saint Paul, nine were initiated into the Order of the Knighthood of Saint Christopher and three ladies got initiated into the Order of Ladies of Bethany.

The Investiture, which was the eight in its series at the Cathedral Church of Saint Faith Awka brings up the number to initiated knights in Awka diocese to five hundred and sixty-six Knights since 1996 to 2021. This number included the newly initiated, the deceased Knights and those that joined other Dioceses.

Archbishop Ibezim in his homily charged Knights to use their new position in the Church to ensure a better society. He reminded them that they now have duties to defend the doctrines of the Church and encouraged them to be lights unto others in the society. He called on citizens to support the government in building a safe and secured environment.

Governor Willie Obiano represented by the Anambra State Head of Service, Barr Harry Udu urged them to discharge their duties in line with their oath and pledge, while Senator representing Anambra Central in the Senate, Senator Uche Ekwunife congratulated the new knights and Ladies for meeting up the requirements for the investiture to defend the word of God, charging the Knights to impact on the society positively

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

