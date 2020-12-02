2023: APC must honour agreement on zoning, says party’s UK leader

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in the United Kingdom (UK) Prince Ade Omole has joined in the charge on the party’s leadership to ensure that it obeys it’s gentlemen agreement of 2014 to zone the next presidential candidate to the South

Omole, who spoke to the media at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday, noted that though zoning is not contained in the party’s constitution, there was a gentleman agreement among party leaders that power should rotate to the South, when President Muhammadu Buhari completes his second term in office

It would be recalled that Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashion has earlier made the call that party leaders must adhere to the agreement which was reached i2014

“We all know that zoning is not part of the constitution of the party but it is an arrangement that was put in place for fairness. As for me, zoning has been in our political environment for a very long time and I believe it should continue as long as the party actually agrees with it.

“So, at the end of the day, it is the party that will actually decide what zone the presidency or whatever office goes to. We also believe in the position of the party and we will keep doing that. There are few divergent views regarding zoning but personally, I believe it is the right thing to do. It is a step in the right direction and it just gives everybody a chance to actually have a shot at the presidency or any other office in the country.

“So, I think it is the right thing to do even though it is not part of the Constitution. It is more of a gentleman’s agreement. Now, as we know, it (presidency) has been in the North and hopefully, it will come to the South this time around. We have read reports about chieftains from both sides of the divide saying that the North is having it for eight years, it is time for the South to have it for another eight years. So, it is a gentleman’s agreement that should continue for the greatness of the country. It is the right thing to do and we believe that that will happen come 2023”