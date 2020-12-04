World Peace advocates urges citizens to care for disabled

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

As the world celebrates the International Day For Disabled Persons, the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has called on Nigerians and global citizens to show concern for the disabled persons.

IAWPA made the call in a press statement signed by the FCT Director of the association, Amb. Prophetess Happiness Ebube.

The United Nations International Day For Disabled Persons which is marked every 3rd of

They also called on the Federal government and members of the National Assembly to ensure that laws and policies are put in place which will curtail the incidents of discrimination against people with disabilities.

IAWPA said that it will be wrong for Nigerians especially those in authority to continue to grandstand on the issue of those with disabilities while they continue to suffer physical and psychological pains.

According to the group, “almost a year after Sen. Istifanus Gyang moved a motion on the floor of the Senate urging for stricter laws and policies to cater for the need of those living with disabilities as well as the unanimous decision of the Senate to set up endowment fund for disabled persons all over the 109 constituencies, nothing has been done in that regard, a situation which the statement said is not in the best interest of those living with disabilities as well as their families.

The statement also recalls “the fact that since Nigeria ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of People With Disabilities in 2007 and its optional Protocol in 2010, it was only in January 23, 2019, that President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 but it regretted that even after signing the law, various leaders in the federation are yet to domesticate the law in their various states a situation which IAWPA says is most worrisome and not encouraging.

The statement urged Nigerians especially those in authority to stand up for the rights of those living with disabilities because nobody came to this world happy that he or she is disabled.

“Some persons were all born complete but due to one incident or the other, became disabled. We all owe it as a duty to rally round our brothers and sisters in such circumstances. It is their right to be loved. It is their right to be supported and it is their right that they are not discriminated against no matter the circumstances” the statement said.

“The International Association of World Peace Advocates(IAWPA) also said it will soon embark on a sensitisation campaign aimed at raising awareness for the plight of those living with disabilities so the various state governments in the country as well as other stakeholders will do more for the disabled populations in the country in areas of support and empowerment.”