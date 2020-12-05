23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The greatest challenge bedevilling Africa is leadership, says…

Nwokedi, family distribute gifts at Thanksgiving Service, advocates…

Icon Builders celebrate LASU Vice Chancellor: A compendium…

Lagos By-elections: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Abiru, Saheed

IMSG Is Insensitive On Health Matters- NMA Boss

Aji Indigenes rejoice as businessman powers community with…

Nnewi community commissions ultra-modern health centre

Hon Chris Azubogu’s medical outreach treats about 20,000…

When church leaders in Anambra come under Bishop’s…

*Tackling unemployment is key to youth empowerment –…

Cover

2023: Jonathan speaks on presidential ambition

By Myke Uzendu

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday decided to speak tongue-in-cheek on his rumoured 2023 presidential ambition as he refused to give a definite position on the ambition.

He spoke briefly with reporters on Friday after attending an event organised by the Commonwealth Community Choir in Abuja.

When asked if he would be joining the presidential race during the 2023 general elections, Dr Jonathan said, “It is too early to talk about that.”

He also spoke on insecurity in the country, and called for support for the Federal Government and the security agencies to overcome the challenges.

The former president stated that Nigeria was not the only country affected by insecurity, adding that he had his challenges to deal with while in office.

He also spoke about the political crisis in Mali, saying the situation has been brought under control following the intervention of ECOWAS.

Recall that Dr Jonathan contested the 2015 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost and conceded defeat to President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was the first time an incumbent president would lose re-election and conceded defeat in Nigeria.

This earned him accolades within and outside the country, leading to his emergence as ECOWAS special envoy.

During his leadership, he received all kinds of vitriolic attacks, castigations and name calling by the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari who at a time accused Jonathan of genocide against Northern youths for fighting Boko Haram.

The current Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, was among scores of social and conventional media warriors who attacked Jonathan on all corners with all manners of factual and presumed information, which made Jonathan at a time to say he would be listed in history as the most abused Nigerian president, who took all the attacks with equanimity.

Jonathan was accused then by the leading opposition political party of sundry crimes and unbridled corruption.

He was even described as “clueless president” by the leaders of the current administration.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Buhari extends lockdown in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun by one week

Editor

3 suspected bomb makers arrested in Edo

Editor

Herdsmen attacks will end soon – Buhari

Editor

Lebanese Community In Kano Donates Food Items, Other Commodities Worth Millions Of Naira To Kano COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee

Editor

COVID-19 Lockdown: Gov. Lalong gives new directives

Editor

COVID-19: Buhari writes CJN

Editor

NSIO to engage 500,000 unemployed graduates

Editor

Ia��ll rescue Christian Dapchi girl, Buhari vows

Editor

EndSARS: NHRC orders police to produce evidence over victim’s death

Editor

Northern Governors meet In Kaduna, Resolve To Engage Youths

Editor

Anambra, Obi congratulate first Igbo VC of UK varsity

Editor

We’ve no $200m to settle Sunrise over Mambilla, Buhari tells Malami

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More