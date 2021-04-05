32 C
Five kidnapped Kaduna students return home

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Kaduna State Government has announced that five of the 39 students abducted by bandits from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State have regained freedom.

Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement that the five students returned on Monday afternoon and were taken to a military medical facility for examination.

“The Nigerian military has informed the Kaduna State government that five of the many kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna were recovered this afternoon and are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical check-up.

“The Kaduna State government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case,” the statement read.

