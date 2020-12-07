KEDCO says it has no tariff issues with Spanish coy

From MaduabuchiNmeribeh, Kano

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has refuted reports that a Nigeria-based Spanish iron company planned to relocate to Lagos over charges of high electricity tariff by KEDCO.

According to a Statement by KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim SaniShawai, “following report of the relocation of a Kano iron rod company to Lagos, citing high electricity tariff as the reason for that, the Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has said the publication is fake and untrue.

“According to the Management, the report is a misrepresentation of the reality on ground as the Nigerian Spanish Company had on Monday resumed production and picked supply of 33MW on their lines 1& 2 respectively.

“We wish to state that KEDCO as a company is not aware of any such report of high electricity tariff as we are regulated by relevant agencies in the power sector and cannot charge beyond the approved tariff.

“We do not know where such a story was manufactured from and the Management of KEDCO is not aware of any such malicious publication.

“While we restate our resolve to continue to improve and ensure that companies are given the needed support to grow, we advise that fact be checked before putting out any piece of information in public domain to avoid misinforming the general public.”