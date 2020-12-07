23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The greatest challenge bedevilling Africa is leadership, says…

Nwokedi, family distribute gifts at Thanksgiving Service, advocates…

Icon Builders celebrate LASU Vice Chancellor: A compendium…

Lagos By-elections: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Abiru, Saheed

IMSG Is Insensitive On Health Matters- NMA Boss

Aji Indigenes rejoice as businessman powers community with…

Nnewi community commissions ultra-modern health centre

Hon Chris Azubogu’s medical outreach treats about 20,000…

When church leaders in Anambra come under Bishop’s…

*Tackling unemployment is key to youth empowerment –…

News

KEDCO says it has no tariff issues with Spanish coy

From MaduabuchiNmeribeh, Kano

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has refuted reports that a Nigeria-based Spanish iron company planned to relocate to Lagos over charges of high electricity tariff by KEDCO.

According to a Statement by KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim SaniShawai, “following report of the relocation of a Kano iron rod company to Lagos, citing high electricity tariff as the reason for that, the Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has said the publication is fake and untrue.

“According to the Management, the report is a misrepresentation of the reality on ground as the Nigerian Spanish Company had on Monday resumed production and picked supply of 33MW on their lines 1& 2 respectively.

“We wish to state that KEDCO as a company is not aware of any such report of high electricity tariff as we are regulated by relevant agencies in the power sector and cannot charge beyond the approved tariff.

“We do not know where such a story was manufactured from and the Management of KEDCO is not aware of any such malicious publication.

“While we restate our resolve to continue to improve and ensure that companies are given the needed support to grow, we advise that fact be checked before putting out any piece of information in public domain to avoid misinforming the general public.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Kano Agro Pastoral Project Trains 100 Undergraduates On Livestock Management

Editor

FG advise citizens to avoid countries with cases of corona virus

Editor

N3.1 bn graft: ‘I lied to court’ – FCC witness

Editor

*Fintiri lauds military for fighting insurgency headlong*

Editor

Enugu govt constitutes ad hoc committee on status of its properties

Editor

Cross River: Fire razes down Marian Market, property worth millions destroyed

Editor

We’re prepared even if Covid-19 gets to rural areas – FG

Editor

Nasarawa lawmakers query SSG, to investigate N1bn school projects

Editor

*Lekki Shooting: CNN desperate to justify past errors with fallacious report – Nigerians in Diaspora *

Editor

There‘ll be new life in Nigeria after EndSARS protest – Anglican Cleric

Editor

KNCV Director vows to challenge status quo with world class innovations

Editor

#EndSARS protests: AIT seeks protection against attacks

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More