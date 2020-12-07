23 C
*Tackling unemployment is key to youth empowerment – Kingsley Obiukwu*

By John Okeke

Abuja businessman and humanitarian, Kingsley Obiukwu, famed for his promotion of clean energy through his company; EuroTube Limited, has stated that tackling unemployment is vital if the Federal Government wants to achieve youth empowerment.

He made this known speaking as a guest speaker at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Youth Speak event themed “From Protests to Constructive Engagement: Conversations with Young Nigerians, about Nigeria, which held recently at the UN House, Abuja.

According to Obiukwu, “One of the major challenges we face in Nigeria is unemployment and the majority of the population who suffer from this are the youths. For development, it is imperative to carry the youths along and ensure they are engaged.”

Adding that, “Nigerian youths are resilient, industrious and hardworking. All they need is opportunities to unlock and exploit their talents.”

He further noted that if unemployment isn’t tackled immediately, the resultant effects would have an adverse effect on the unity and development of the nation.

Also in attendance was the Deputy Secretary General of United Nation Amina Mohammed, Nigerian Minister of Youths Sunday Dare, the Nigerian Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen, Youth Leaders across Nigeria and in the diaspora who lent their voices to the concerns of the nation.

