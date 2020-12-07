To avoid industrial crisis in health sector, settle all outstanding issues, TUC Tells FG

…says it support ASUU strike

By Appolos Christian

The National Executive Council Meeting of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has called on the Federal government to resolve all outstanding issues with health sector workers, to avoid industrial action in the sector.

TUC at its National Administrative Council, Central Working Committee and the National Executive Council Meetings held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state on 4th December 2020, said that the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak has exposed the decay and decadence in our health sector, while it criticized public office holders who seek healthcare abroad, saying they should rather develop and improve the health sector in Nigeria.

The Trade Union also said, “NEC- in -Session rejects in its entirety the increase in the pump price Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known petrol. It states that the use of removal of subsidy to unleash economic hardship on Nigerian workers and their families will no longer be tolerated. The NEC expresses concern that government has reneged on the agreement with organized labour. It therefore calls on government to reverse electricity tariff and the price of PMS to N87:00 without further delay.”

Also, the NEC -in -Session pledges solidarity with the striking Academy Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members, and urge the federal government to resolve the issues at stake without further delay.

A communique issued by TUC at the end of the meeting in part read; “The meeting discussed the State of the Nation especially as it relates to the general welfare of Nigerian Workers. Noting that, the devaluation of the naira has already eroded the quantum of the new National Minimum wage, the high cost of living, and the failure of some state governments to implement the new wage.

“NEC -in -Session appreciates the efforts of the security agencies in fighting crimes and criminality in the country. But adds that many innocent Nigerians have lost their lives and unfortunately there appears not to be an end in sight.

“NEC- in -session resolves that the Commander- in -Chief of the Arm Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the agencies concern in security should change their operational strategies with a view to ending the menace now.

“NEC- in- Session decries the mode and manner the federal government has gone about taking loans which risen to almost N30trn. We are also pained by the huge cost of governance and inflation of contracts. The congress frowns at the non consideration of local contractors and engagement of Nigerians (local content). The NEC advises that only labour friendly indigenous companies should henceforth be considered for contracts.

“The NEC- in -Session notes that the process of the Labour Law review was stalled by the outbreak of Covid -19 pandemic. However, it appeals to the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment to expeditiously convene a meeting to conclude the review.”

On the Judgment in favour of one of its affiliate, the statement stated, “NEC-in-session notes with gratitude the judgment of the National Industrial Court (NIC) in favour of Pulp Paper and Paper products Printing and Publishing Senior Staff Association, (PPAPPPABSSAN) on its jurisdictional scope to organize workers in both private and public sectors of economy.”