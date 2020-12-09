APC: Lawan, Govs, Ministers, others to speak as journalists chat way forward on party democracy

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Speaker, Honourable Idris Wase and some governors and other stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will on Friday, December 18, 2020, speak on party democracy, at a one day event organized by the APC Press Corps in Abuja

The event which designed by the journalists covering the ruling party in their efforts to further deepen party democracy in the country will have the stakeholders discuss practical approaches to internal democracy in the ruling party.

With theme, “Contestation, a veritable process in deepening democratic norms, values and culture: The APC story, the governors expected at the 2020 conference are the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Governor Abubakar Mohammed Inuwa of Gombe State.

Also expected are Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, as well as the Women Representative in the CECPC, Mrs Stella Okotete and Senator Rochas Okorocha

APC Press Corps in a statement released Wednesday in Abuja, said the Senate President is expected to give a keynote address while the Deputy Speaker will be on hand to highlight efforts of the National Assembly on the ongoing constitutional review assignment, while a paper on the theme will be delivered by the Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh. Lukman.