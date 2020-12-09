29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China’s economy enjoys strong resilience

China makes solid progress in reducing poverty through…

U.S. instigating ideological confrontation sounds alarm

Fundamentals sustaining China’s long-term economic growth remain unchanged

Buhari appoints Fikpo new NDE DG

Prof. Yakubu being sworn-in for a second term…

Senate investigates loss of $9bn to illegal mining

#EndSARS: ENL donates computers, printers, others to NPA

P&CHS rejects blame for cargo slow evacuation, tasks…

Nigeria needs to develop its Capital Market –…

Politics

APC: Lawan, Govs, Ministers, others to speak as journalists chat way forward on party democracy

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Speaker, Honourable Idris Wase and some governors and other stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will on Friday, December 18, 2020, speak on party democracy, at a one day event organized by the APC Press Corps in Abuja

The event which designed by the journalists covering the ruling party in their efforts to further deepen party democracy in the country will have the stakeholders discuss practical approaches to internal democracy in the ruling party.

With theme, “Contestation, a veritable process in deepening democratic norms, values and culture: The APC story, the governors expected at the 2020 conference are the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Governor Abubakar Mohammed Inuwa of Gombe State.

Also expected are Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, as well as the Women Representative in the CECPC, Mrs Stella Okotete and Senator Rochas Okorocha

APC Press Corps in a statement released Wednesday in Abuja, said the Senate President is expected to give a keynote address while the Deputy Speaker will be on hand to highlight efforts of the National Assembly on the ongoing constitutional review assignment, while a paper on the theme will be delivered by the Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh. Lukman.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

INEC releases `Report of the 2019 General Election’ with 180 recommendations

Editor

Buhari tasks INEC, Police in credible polls

Editor

How Obaseki emerges as PDP candidate

Editor

APC crisis: Pro, Oshiomhole bouncers attack protesters at party Secretariat

Editor

The 9th Senate and challenges of 2020

Editor

Bayelsa: Attack On Justice Mary Odili Totally Misplaced – Lawyers

Editor

Gov. Diri solicits support from Sylva, Lyon others

Editor

Don’t resort to violence, Amaechi warns supporters

Editor

Atiku, Fayemi, PGF extol Tinubu at 68

Editor

Ondo’s Election of Hope: As INEC, stakeholders list priorities

Editor

Why we can’t hold convention now– APC Caretaker Committee member

Editor

Rivers PDP new Executive members to assume office today

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More