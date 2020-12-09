Why Buhari shifted addressing Thursday’s joint NASS session

*Fear of presumed embarrassments by PDP legislators tops

*Ruling party’s rather than overall public interest premium

By Ralph Christopher

It is becoming clearer that it was the members of the Progressive Governors Forum, an umbrella organisation of the Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), rather than President Muhammadu Buhari that who moves to frustrate the National Assembly (NASS) members from having the opportunity to be addressed at a joint session by the president.

The NASS members had after a brainstorming session on rising insecurity in the country, particularly over the killing of scores of rice farmers around Lake Chad, ambush and killing of Soldiers and rising invasion of communities by terrorists and bandits resolved in one voice to invite the President to address their joint session over the rising insecurity in the country and more.

The NASS members, irrespective of party affiliation had also expressed disgust on the continued stay of the Service Chiefs in office inspite of obvious proof that they have run out of ideas on how to tackle insecurity, with the fact that some of them have been in office in violation of public service rules of working for more than 35 years or having attained 60 years of age (whichever comes first).

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who confirmed conveying the decision of the House to the President, extracted assurances that the President will address the NASS tomorrow, Thursday.

Even presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, confirmed the development.

But in a twist, the proposed address by the president has been put on hold and there have been speculations as to why it has to be so and in whose interest that could be.

However, The AUTHORITY gathered that it was the Progressives Governors Forum that accepted to take responsibility for thwarting the wishes of the nation’s representatives.

After their meeting last Tuesday, it was gathered that the governors stormed the National Assembly in the evening to appeal to the leadership of the legislature to shelve the scheduled address of the Joint Session by President Buhari.

Among the Governors that met with the leadership of House of Representatives, according to a report by The Eagle Online were Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Bello Masari (Katsina), Hope Uzodinma (Imo) and Simon Lalong (Plateau).

At their meeting with the president in the village before they left for the NASS, according to the online medium, the governors were said to have persuaded President Buhari not to honour the invitation.

“They hinged their argument on the fact that the lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could use the opportunity to embarrass the President.

The governors were silent in whether or not the president had accepted to appoint new Service Chiefs and if there is anything on ground to improve security nationwide, apart from blind sentiments to party loyalty.

As at the time of filing this report, there was been nationwide apprehension that the Buhari Presidency and the ruling APC are taking the security of Nigerians for granted, and are not bothered about how the rest of the citizens feel.

The planned joint session would have provided the President ample opportunity to address grey areas and rekindle confidence on his administration, which unfortunately is waning when gauges through public opinion.

The level of insecurity in the country is rising everyday and made worse by the terrible stretch of federal highway across the country which are being invaded by armed robbers and kidnappers.

Several communities are being attacked and people killed while property and farm land are destroyed by bandits and killer herdsmen particularly in the Northern part of the country.