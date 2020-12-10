ITF breaks new ground, produces 4G mobile phones

33 C
Business

By Felix Khanoba

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) appears to be taking its skills development activities to a higher level as the agency has produced 4G smart mobile phones.

Sir Joseph Ari, Director-General of ITF, who showcased the indigenously produced phone at the opening of the Physical/Virtual 12th National Council Meeting on Industry, Trade and Investment on Wednesday in Abuja, said the materials used in the production of the devices were sourced locally from the country.

He said the feat was made possible by ITF together with its trainees from its Model Skill Training Centre located in Abuja, adding that the 4G cell phones have all the components obtainable in any mobile unit.

The ITF boss presented five of the phones to Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Minister of State, Mariam Katagum, during the 12th council meeting that has its theme as “Revitalisation of the Industry, Trade and Investment Sector in Nigeria in the Post-COVID-19 pandemic era”.

The phone has an inscription on the package which reads thus “ITF Mobile Developing the Nation Human Race Source, Proudly Nigeria’’.

He said the fund had been directed to produce seven phones to be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari while another one to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

He added that the two ministers and Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy would also be presented with the phones.

Ari noted that the model skill centre went into collaboration with the Singapore Institute of Technical Education and Services which focused on modular form of training.

He further said that the institute collaborated with ITF in five trade areas namely, mechatronics and autotronics, computer networking, ICT, facility management and culinary.

The DG said this had produced many trainees from the collaboration and just concluded the training of the staff from Local Content Board and over 400 staff of the Nigerian Army.

“Each of the trade areas consist of eight modules, but even if a trainee attends the first and second module such a trainee is set for the world of wealth experience,’’ he said.

According to him, it is working in tandem with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to ensure that all the products are produced according to standard.

“This is in line with the Federal Government policy of Executive Order 5, I present the phone for onward submission to the President,” he said.

