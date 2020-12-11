MBF applauds TY Danjuma’s contribution to Nigeria’s unity, development

By Hassan Zaggi

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), has applauded General Theophilus Danjuma (retd), for his untiring efforts at ensuring national cohesion and development of Nigeria.

The group also described as inspirational and definitive his constant interventions in precarious moments of Nigeria’s history.”

In a statement signed by the MBF National President, Dr Pogu Bitrus, to mark the 83rd birth day of General TY Danjuma, the Forum said its leadership “wishes to not only congratulate our Father and illustrious son of the Middle Belt Region, but also pay glowing tributes on his remarkable strides of this distinguished son of Nigeria.”

According to the statement: “General Danjuma’s undying faith in the prospects of our nation rising to its manifest destiny of being Africa’s giant in all positive ramifications remains indelible.

“His participation in peacekeeping military operations in Africa and beyond demonstrate his belief in the peaceful disposition of the human race.

“On this occasion of his 83rd birthday, we cannot but acknowledge his ineradicable footprints in military, politics, business and philanthropy.

“The General remains a national legend that has continued to bestride our land as the consistent colossus and an endearing symbol of our better angels for the public good across ethnic and religious divides.

“More than any organisation, the $100 billion TY Danjuma Foundation, of which he is the Founder, is bringing hope and succour to millions of Nigerians through health and educational interventions.

“Working with over 50 NGOs, the Foundation is not resting on its oars to salvage the less privileged of the Nigerian society.”

The MBF further said that: “In a nation almost populated by men and women who are afraid to speak of truth, this Son of the Middle Belt has never grown weary of speaking truth to power and calling for justice for all Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities.

“Having participated in the civil war, General Danjuma knows the implications of crisis.

“To avoid a repeat of such dark moments, he has been in the forefront of calling on various previous governments, including the present, to urgently resolve the furious insecurity unleashed on Nigerian communities by Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

“For someone who loves Nigeria and cherishes a new dawn for abundant prosperity, peace for the citizenry, there can be no greater wish than pray to the Almighty God to grant him long life to witness a new dawn of justice for all Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities.”

While wishing TY Danjuma many more years of service to God and humanity, the MBF said: “We cannot forget his support and guidance in assisting us forge our common identities and working towards improving the lives of our suffering majority.”