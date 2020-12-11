22 C
Ganduje grieves killing of 16 Kano indigenes by gunmen along Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has condemned, in strongest terms, the killing of 16 people from Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano state by unidentified gunmen along Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway.

In a Statement by Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, he said, “we were shocked with the bad news of the death of 16 Dambatta indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway, who were travelling from Abuja to Kano, as a result of attack from unidentified gunmen. The news is devastating and frustrating.”

Ganduje commisirated with the families of the deceased, the people of Dambatta local government, and the people of Kano state.

“May Allah accept their martyrdom and may He punish all the perpetrators of this heinous act. There is nothing more shocking than this,” he lamented.

He urged people to pray fervently for the reposed of the souls the dead, adding that, “May Allah give their families the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano state, I am condoling with the families of the deceased and the people of Dambatta local government, over this tragedy. May Allah forgive all their wrongdoings and reward their good deeds.”

