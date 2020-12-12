24 C
Panic as Kano records 85 COVID-19 index cases in 10 days

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Though the fight against COVID-19 pandemic has been consistent in Kano, there is palpable apprehension as the most populous state in the country records about 85 index cases in 10 days.

However, the state government has assured that it is on top of the situation, urging residents to take adequate precautionary measures.

According to the Commissioner of Health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, who spoke during a Press Conference at Africa House, Government House, Friday, out of the 85 new index cases, 25 percent are severe.

The Chairman of Kano COVID-19 Technical Taskforce, Dr. Tijjani Hussaini, also disclosed that 56 persons have died to Coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

He stated that, “we are seeing increasing number of COVID-19 cases. There is a dramatic 85 new positive cases, recorded in 10 days.

“In previous three months, we recorded only 71 cases. In the last 10 days we have 85 cases. For us, this is alarming!

“Only yesterday (Thursday), we had 21 cases (14 percent) in one day. Looking at the number of positive samples within a space of one week, it means the positivity has risen drastically.

“It means COVID-19 is becoming more within our community. The positivity graph rose sharply in the months of November and December.

“Technical experts observed there is poor compliance of protocols; walking without face mask; no social distancing. People are not using hand sanitizers.”

Dr. Tijjani, however, advised that the state Ministry of Health should synergize with the Ministry of Information to ensure adequate sensitization through the media.

He described the dreaded pandemic which has continued to ravage the world as an, ‘invisible enemy.

“All event centres, mosques and public transports must comply with their b67 the COVID-19 protocols.

“742 There must be collaboration with healthcare outlets and health workers to ensure synergy between them and the Task Force team.

“This pandemic is still with us. Though, vaccine has been approved, it will take time for the vaccine to come to Nigeria and be used in mass,” he advised.

0Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said Kano will return to the drawing board, since the virus has resurfaced in the state.

“Indeed, we are back to the drawing board, because the virus is back. All along, we had thought the virus was dying and dying daily and will finally die and be buried. But alas, ihas recovered and returned.

“The pandemic is much around in the entire country and is increasing. The case in Kano is worrisome. But I have trust we shall be able to win the battle in the state,” he said.

The governor assured that the state’s health facilities will be improved for optimum utilisation.

Ganduje said: “The laboratories are still alive; we shall ensure the workers are there with drugs to administer to patients.

“Because the virus was down, we had to reduce volunteer workers. But no that the curve of the pandemic has risen, we are returning to the drawing board to invite nurses, NGOs, development partners and all stakeholders so that we are on the same page to take this fight to the community level.

“No doubt, the issue in Kano is that of negligence to protocols. We have to reinforce compliance, especially wearing of face mask. Drivers, market people, health workers and religious and traditional leaders must show example to encourage others.”

