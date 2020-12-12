24 C
Tribunal sentences medical doctor to 3 suspension over negligence

By Hassan Zaggi

Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal (MDPDT) sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has slammed a three months suspension on a Kaduna-based medical doctor, Dr. Musa Danjuma, for negligence.

While delivering the judgement, the tribunal chairman, Prof Abba Waziri Hassan, said that the respondent- Dr Musa Danmusa was found guilty in count 1 and was discharged and acquitted in count 2.

“The tribunal after listening to the alucutus on behalf of the Respondent Doctor, the Respondent is hereby sentence to 3 months suspension with effect from the date of this direction,” the judge said.

It would be recalled that on April 15, 2014, the complainant, Captain Ibrahim Daduwa Mamza, sworn an affidavit and alleged that Dr Musa Danjuma, a Supernumerary resident Doctor at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna compromised the decency and ethics of the medical profession by owning and operating a private hospital called Musaka Hospital Kaduna where he carried out surgical operations, and that one Mrs Esther Daniel (now deceased) died at the said hospital.

The medical doctor stood trial on a two-count charges.

The first count charge read: “That you, Dr Musa Danjuma, a registered medical practitioner engaged as a Resident Doctor at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, Kaduna State, on 21st January, 2014 or thereabouts, conducted yourself infamously in a professional respect when you conducted an in-hospital procedure on one Mrs. Esther Daniel (F) now deceased, in your private hospital contrary to rule 49. 1c of the Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria 2008 Edition, and punishable under Section 16 of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Act CAP M& LFN 2004.”

On the other hand, the second count charge read: “That you, Or Musa Danjuma, a registered medical practitioner engaged as such at your private practice called Musaka Hospital, at off Gwamna Road, Kaduna, Kaduna State, on 21st January, 2014 or thereabouts, conducted yourself infamously in a professional respect when you conducted a procedure that was beyond your capacity and facility, on one Mrs Esther Daniel (F) now deceased, contrary to rule 29. 4b, 29 4h and 31 of the Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria, 2008 Edition, and punishable under Section 16 of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Act CAP M8 LFN 2004.”

