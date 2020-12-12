Newly promoted NAF officers charged to redouble committment, loyalty

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Forty-seven senior officers of the Nigerian Airforce decorated with their new ranks have been charged to redouble their commitment and loyalty to the Service.

The charge was given on Friday when they were decorated in Abuja.

Those decorated are the 16 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), and 31 Group Captains (Gp Capts) who were promoted to the rank of Air Commodore.

They are among the 107 senior officers approved for promotion by the Air Force Council (AFC) on November 26, 2020.

The Special Guest of Honour and Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi in his speech urged the senior officers not to lose sight of the ongoing fight against terrorism/banditry and all forms of criminality, adding that it is their mandate to preserve national security and territorial integrity.

He tasked them to continue to rededicate themselves to the service of a better Nigeria.

He said “Promotion, especially to air rank is highly desirable and motivating. It is equally rewarding but most importantly demanding. It is demanding because as officers of air rank, the Service has offered you all manners and levels of training required to stand on your own and lead from a more holistic or strategic point of view.

“Having been equipped with these skills the Service and indeed the nation now rely on you to bring to bear all the knowledge, wisdom, ingenuity and critical thinking capacity that you have garnered over the years to foster a greater Nigeria”, he said.

He promised that the Federal Government will continue to support the security agencies in pursuance of their collective mandate of securing the nation.

“These are difficult times for our nation and the military. We must therefore continue to evolve new strategies to contain these challenges in order to ensure safety and security of our citizens”, he stated.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed that the promotion is usually a painstaking procedure that involves the selection of the best out of the best for elevation.

According to him, “promotion no doubt is a management tool that is used to enhance productivity by recognizing hard work, commitment and diligence in every organisation including the military. It equally motivates and inspires others to work harder.

“You have all therefore been found worthy of this advancement. As such, bear in mind that you don’t get promoted only for doing your job really well but also for demonstrating potentials to do more especially at higher levels. I, therefore, enjoin you to see your promotion as the beginning of another phase of your career in the service and greater responsibilities.

“Thus, I am particularly elated because this ceremony is indicative that the Nigerian Air Force now has more strategic and analytical minds in our pool of manpower resource to bring to bear their knowledge and experience on how to tackle the security challenges facing the nation.”

Those decorated with the rank of AVM include, Air Cdres Abraham Adole, Tajudeen Yusuf, Ibikunle Daramola, Uchechi Nwagwu, Sani Rabe, Kurotimi Obidake, Nanjul Kumzhi, Kabiru Aliyu, Akanbi Salami, Kabir Umar, Barisi Keenam, Sunday Ogba, Abiola Amodu, Pam Chollom, Mfon Ekpoh and Garba Abubakar.

Among those decorated with the rank of Air Cdre are; Garba Jibia, Adebayo Bamidele, Christopher Akpa, Ekele Odekina, Emmanuel Iduh, Sylvester Eyoma, Sampson Eyekosi, Osichinaka Ubadike, Patrick Edem, Garuba Bello, Mukhtar Umar, Olujames Salami, Nosiru Folaji, and Emmanuel Ukpong.

Others include; David Dickson, Celestine Akubue, Tiyanu Kamla, Yayirus Lapips, Zakari Dangaji, Musa Abdullahi, Francis Ankeli, Abdullahi Madaki, Ugochukwu Ariahu, Mada Yushau, Ekongubong Akpabio, Isaiah Taiwo, Ali Tanko, Babatunde Bolarinwa, Ayodele Famuyiwa, Gbolahan Oremosu and Ikechukwu Ogbodo.