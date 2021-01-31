35 C
Nigerian nurse awarded 2020 Integrity Icon Award

A nurse, Mrs Faith Momoh, who works with the Primary Healthcare, Ofakaga Local Government Area of Kogi state has emerged winner of the 4th edition of the 2020 Integrity Icon Award.


Mrs Momoh was issued the award for her honesty and diligence in refusing to compromise with other officers at spending the money assigned to the officials for the immunization programme in Kogi state.


Speaking at the award ceremony, Communicator Lead of Accountability Lab, Prince Chimaroke Chukwuka, said the award ceremony which was held in Abuja and organised by Accountability lab Nigeria, a non-governmental organization which was established to celebrate, encourage and connect honest civil servants who demonstrate exemplary integrity in their work.


Accountability Lab Nigeria also hosted other nominees such as Jimoh Abiola, a Divisional Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State ; Mohammad Rabiu, a Lecturer of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi State; Oyeronke Suebat Izobo, a Lecturer and Administrator in the Lagos State College of Health and Technology, Lagos State; DCN Comrade Philip Ezegbulam, Chief Secretary Police Service Commission Abuja State.


Mrs Momoh, who was honoured alongside four other nominees at the event, has served at La Mona Clinic for 3years without any dent despite the challenges.


She worked with La Mona clinic private hospital, where she showed love, care, punctuality, and integrity, which she was made focal supervisor due to her honesty, diligence and integrity.


She said, “During WHO program, my colleagues asked me to give them money so they can share to their people, and that i must not tell the amount given to them, and I must lie to WHO during their Inspection in the hospital that the money has been given to the people, which I stood on my ground and said no, because there will be analysis of what they spent which may land me in trouble.”


She added, “The next morning I got hard hit on my back, I fell down and could not move, I prayed and looked around and I did not see anyone, I crawled into my room. After 2-3 hours someone visited and asked me to praise the Lord because the attack was to eliminate me because am working against their will.


“However, that didn’t stop me from doing what is right.”


On her part, Representative of the MacArthur Foundation, Toyin Akinluyi, commended the integrity icons for standing up for the youth for what is right.


She appreciated the fact that there is recognition and rewarding of integrity in the country.


The Country Director, Accountability Lab Nigeria, Friday Odeh called on Nigerian youth to put in more effort and never to envy or be in a hurry to make quick money.


Odeh advised the youths to make money and do things the right way.

