We’ll sustain war against kidnapping, criminality in Kogi – Gov. Bello

By Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Tuesday in Lokoja promised to sustain the fight against kidnapping, arned robbery and other forms of criminality in the state.

Bello who made the statement in Lokoja when he received members of the Kingdom of Fathers and Mothers Global College of Bishops and Clergies Network in his office said more efforts would be put in place to maintain the lead in the fight against crimes in the country.

The governor stated that all inherited Security challenges, infrastructural decay and disunity on assumption of office in 2016 have been addressed, stressing that with concerted efforts of the people, he was able to ensure religious tolerance and harmony in the state.

While commending President Muhammodu Buhari’s efforts at fixing Nigeria, Bello claimed that the country was divided along religions, ethnic and other divisive tendencies before the APC government took over leadership of the country in 2015.

“We have been able to ensure a more united prosperous, secured and more Progressive Kogi state under my administration. The president is also doing his best to fix long years of decay in the country.”

He, however, appealed to religion bodies to pray for God to show us the solution to the security problems, especially as it has to do with Kidnapping, armed robbery and other social vices in the society.

On the 2023 presidency, Governor Bello noted that “The youths, women, political leaders from different political parties have been mounting pressure on me to run for the presidency in 2023. But all I can say is that the issue of who will be the next president of Nigeria is in the hands of Almighty God.”

“My becoming Governor was devine. I am a strong believer in prayers. Let’s pray God to choose

and show us the way to follow in the days ahead. We prayed that God will give us a good leader in 2023, who will build on the legacy of president Muhammodu Buhari.” he added.

Earlier the leader of the team, Archbishop (Dr), Peter Ogieriakhi, said they were in the state to pray for the Governor and the people of the state, for God’s protection.

Archbishop Ogieriakhi pointed out that the position of Governor Bello on serious national issues have been very outstanding, saying that Governor Bello’s stand against a second lockdown owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has saved the country from another recession.

The group promised to support the Governor in prayers for the 2023 presidency, saying that the country required a focused, determined, result oriented and a detrabalized leader like governor Bello in 2023.