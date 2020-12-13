Chinese, European Media Issue Statement On Strengthening Cooperation

24 C
A statement on strengthening media cooperation was issued during the “2020 European Media Partners Cooperation Online Forum” on Thursday. It calls on Chinese and European media to fulfill their responsibilities as public information disseminators and jointly help the international community gather strength to overcome the pandemic.

The forum was held by the China Media Group (CMG), with 28 delegates from 25 organizations in 16 European countries and delegates from CMG in attendance. The content of the statement is as follows:

Firstly, we believe that in the face of the current global public health challenges, the media plays a key and invaluable role in distributing tangible and scientifically-proven information and knowledge, as well as sharing experiences, building consensus, and clarifying fallacies. We should act as responsible disseminators of public information and help the international community to build stronger synergy.

Secondly, we actively promote the development of strategic dialogues and media communications between China and Europe, uniting Chinese and European media peers through practical actions, deepening consensus, strengthening collaboration, and continuing to work in partnership to deal with existing and possible future challenges.

Thirdly, we propose the establishment of a “China-Europe Media Partnership” forum held alternately between China and partner member states to further promote media cooperation between the two parties.

This statement aims to convey the significance of media cooperation between China and Europe and to acknowledge the long-term friendship between both sides.

