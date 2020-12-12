30 C
APC governors mourn Nda – Issiah

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have described the death of the Publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda – Issiah as a huge loss to the progressives community in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this in a message of condolence issued Saturday in Abuja.

“The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) received the death of Mr. Samuel Nda-Isaiah with heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well-lived.

“We join the family, members of All Progressives Congress in Niger State and the nation, to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Chairman of Leadership Newspapers Group and former presidential aspirant on the platform of our party, APC.

“His death is a loss to the nation, the Nigerian progressive community and the global media world. “We pray to God Almighty to grant his family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Pharmacist Samuel Nda-Isaiah, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind”.

