We’re determined to win war of economic independent, says Onu

From Maurice Okafor,Enugu

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu at the weekend assured that the present administration in the country under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is very determined in transforming Nigeria into an economic independent country.

Dr Onu gave the assurance in his keynote address delivered at a pre-summit conference organized by the Youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, held at Nike Lake Hotel, at the weekend.

He said Nigeria is blessed with lots of natural resources which can be produced to serve the nation’s needs, so as to win the war of economic independence.

He stated, “Nation building has always been a difficult task. We will never rest until our country becomes that beautiful nation we desire.”

He advised Nigerian Youths to embrace science and technology as a means of creating wealth, defeating poverty and contributing to nation building. He said most developed countries made their wealth through inventions in technology.

Towards this direction, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed that President Buhari led administration is determined to stop the importation of most of the goods that can be produced locally.

He commended the Ohanaeze Youths for their initiatives in organising the summit with theme “The state of Igbo nation in contemporary society”, stating that Youths always play prominent roles in the development of every nation.

He charged the Ohanaeze Youths to rediscover the Age grade system culture in Igbo land. According to him, the age grade system in Igbo land permits every member of the community from birth until death to offer selfless services to his community and the larger society at any given opportunity.

Dr Onu who was bestowed with an award as the “Foremost Igbo political leader in contemporary Nigeria” by Ohanaeze Youths, assured that the present administration is doing all possible in resolving the multi-faceted problems of Nigerian Youths and urged them to maintain peace and unity of the country.