Gbajabiamila Launches PAN Nigeria New Products

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has applauded Engineer Ahmed Aliyu Wadada-led PAN Nigeria Limited’s continued strive to improve and expand its products.

The speaker gave the commendation while launching some of the newest products of PAN Nigeria Limited.

The new vehicles to be produced in its Kaduna plant were launched on Sunday during the grand finale of the 2020 Keffi Polo Tournament held at the Keffi Polo Ranch, Nasarawa State.

The vehicles include the Higer H5C 16-seater bus, Higer H6C 19-seater bus, Higer Ambulance, SUVs, Utility Pick-ups and others. They can be optimally used for mass transit, and ambulance services.

He assured the automobile assembler of legislative support. “It is my singular honour on this day to launch these products. Good enough, you continue to expand your products and it is difficult to track how many products you have now.

“I’m impressed with what I have seen and heard and that is why I feel very privileged to launch this product. We’re all for localization, local content and indigenising our own products because it has a lot of gratification for the local economy. We are here to support you and whatever legislative backing you need, you’ll have it.’

Earlier, the chairman of the PAN Nigeria Limited, Engineer Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, said the choice of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila for the inauguration of the PAN’s new products was in tandem with the Speaker’s belief in Nigeria’s project.

“The automotive policy that is yet to be fully made public and that policy made not be brought to bear without being backed by the law. And today, nobody can’t separate you from the law.

“I know for a fact that you believe in Nigeria and you’re committed to the project called Nigeria. So, it is your utmost desire and commitment to see that Nigeria transforms from assembly environment to manufacturing environment and the only way that can be done is to support assembly plants, and PAN is the number assembly plant in Nigeria. So, for you to launch these products is in tandem with your belief and commitment to Nigeria’s project,” Wadada said.

