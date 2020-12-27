Buhari congratulates Chidozie Mbanefo on Nnewi chieftaincy title

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Engr Chidozie Mbanefo, Chairman, New Crystal Communications/DLK Group, on his conferment of traditional chieftaincy title of Omekaenyi Nnewi by the Igwe of Nnewi, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Kenneth Orizu.

As an advertising guru, Chief Mbanefo’s creative energy, ideas, innovations and accomplishments in the field speak volumes of his mastery and experience, noted a presidency statement issued on Sunday.

“The President recognises the support of the advertising platform in advancing his presidential campaign in 2015 and is equally delighted that Chief Mbanefo’s love for community development and giving back to the society, as a corporate citizen, is being appreciated by the Nnewi community.

“As a private sector player, Engr Mbanefo has also brought his diligence and dedication to duty to bear on the current efforts to reclaim Ogoniland spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Environment.

“While wishing the Omekaenyi Nnewi a memorable celebration, President Buhari is certain that the honour will inspire him to continue his good works for humanity”, said the statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.