32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ambassador Talks: Duarte: Respect Differences But Agree On…

World expects China, U.S. to shoulder responsibilities for…

China becomes largest destination in Asia for foreign…

China begins vaccination sign-ups

Protecting intellectual property rights equals to protecting innovation

NW China’s Zhangye achieves rich fruits in developing…

Ambassador Talks: Angola’s ambassador to China lauds Beijing’s…

China steadily resumes marathons amid epidemic control

World’s first 350 km/h freight train rolls off…

Abuja emerges Nigeria cleanest city

News

Buhari congratulates Chidozie Mbanefo on Nnewi chieftaincy title

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Engr Chidozie Mbanefo, Chairman, New Crystal Communications/DLK Group, on his conferment of traditional chieftaincy title of Omekaenyi Nnewi by the Igwe of Nnewi, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Kenneth Orizu.

As an advertising guru, Chief Mbanefo’s creative energy, ideas, innovations and accomplishments in the field speak volumes of his mastery and experience, noted a presidency statement issued on Sunday.

“The President recognises the support of the advertising platform in advancing his presidential campaign in 2015 and is equally delighted that Chief Mbanefo’s love for community development and giving back to the society, as a corporate citizen, is being appreciated by the Nnewi community.  

“As a private sector player, Engr Mbanefo has also brought his diligence and dedication to duty to bear on the current efforts to reclaim Ogoniland spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Environment. 

“While wishing the Omekaenyi Nnewi a memorable celebration, President Buhari is certain that the honour will inspire him to continue his good works for humanity”, said the statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council decry undue criticism of Igbo leaders

Editor

Gold exploration in Zamfara: Restructure Nigeria now, NDLF tells Buhari

Editor

Why FG impounded British aircraft – Minister

Editor

Int’l Youth Day: NHRC advocates youth participation in politics

Editor

Wike insists on restructuring to foster Nigeria’s unity

Editor

No SARS personnel will be part of new Tactical Team – IGP

Editor

Immigration boss accuses top politicians of aiding illegal immigrants

Editor

Abia 2023: Gen Ihejirika, Ndubuisi Kanu, Ihechukwu Madubuike, Nwaka, others insist on power shift to Isukwuato

Editor

Ganduje leads Gambari, Fashola, Zainab on assessment of Kano-Abuja express way

Editor

Fear grips Abuja residents over influx of strange faces

Editor

NASS Clerk bemoans burglary Act of Legislative Aide

Editor

I’ve no regret proscribing IPOB in Rivers – Wike

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More