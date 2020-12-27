Group Carpets Hon. Asadu Over Shameful Looting at Constituency Empowerment

Frontline sociopolitical group, the Nsukka Democratic Movement has condemned the looting that occurred at a constituency empowerment programme organised by the member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency of Enugu State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Pat Asadu “whose supposed constituents looted items meant for the empowerment of the people.”



The group’s reaction came after interviews granted by Hon. Asadu and published by some national dailies, saying that what actually took place was a failed attempt to “impress the Governor ahead of the 2023 elections”, insisting that “the crowd at the events were more of hirelings than constituents.



In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the pro-democracy group noted that by admitting in an interview published by one of the dailies when asked to comment on the allegation that a Special Assistant to the governor on Security Matters, Chinedu Anichi, mobilised some of the boys that took part in the looting, Asadu said “He didn’t mobilise the boys to undermine me. He has always worked for me. He is a key player in the structure we are building…”



“The lawmaker added, “I learnt he (Anichi) went as far as Kogi State to recruit some of them. I confronted him when I saw some people wearing his kind of apron taking part in the looting…”, he admitted in his damage control interview.



“We never wanted to join issues with the Honourable member until 2023 but when we read his confirmation that part of his “constituents” were rented from neighbouring Kogi State to maintain law and order in his own constituency, the show of shame became unbearable. Who can secure your event more than your own people?



“This is what you see when politicians are not in touch with their people.

“He claimed he bought 10 Toyota Sienna cars, 170 motorcycles, 4,000 bags of 10kg rice and 4,000 clothing materials for his constituents.



“But who in the constituency were the beneficiaries of the cars? He gave them to the already rich and established individuals when the essence of Constituency project is to touch the lives of the ordinary citizens who have no access to the government.



“What did he expect from poor and hungry people he represents, when they were seeing those who have more than enough going home with what should be for them?



“It was even worse when his constituents saw over 2000 strange faces mobilised as constituents from another state waiting as beneficiaries.

“For a while, Enugu North, particularly Nsukka, has been very unlucky with political representations, besides the tenure of Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a member of the House of Representatives where his performance earned him the current Governorship position he is occupying.



“Therefore, we advise Hon. Asadu to rest and stop building structures with hoodlums from neighbouring states as they will be of no help for him in 2023 as all none performing persons representing Enugu North will be shown the way out”, the group vowed.



“We urge Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to ensure that his party holds primarily election as the people will not accept imposition of candidates.

“The PDP should realise that there about three political parties in the state that are capable of winning elections, namely PDP, APGA and APC”, the group warned.