China-Africa Ties: Africa has top priority in Chinese vaccine cooperation

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. And as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese assistant foreign affairs minister Deng Li says struggling countries, like those in Africa, will take top priority in vaccine cooperation.

DENG LI Chinese Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister “More than one hundred meetings have been held with Africa on fighting COVID-19. China has also sent multiple medical teams to Africa. They cooperated with the local medical teams on coronavirus prevention and treatment. Once a Chinese vaccine is put into use, Africa will be the first region we cooperate with. As president Xi Jinping has said, China’s vaccine will become a global public good. Priority will be given to less developed countries, like those in Africa.”