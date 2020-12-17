Admissions: JAMB splashes out N375m on Unilorin, 3 others

By Felix Khanoba

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has splashed out the sum of N375 million to best performing tertiary education institutions in the area of admissions.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during the second edition of JAMB’s National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Award for 2019.

University of Ilorin (Unilorin) won N160 million in two categories while Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU), Federal University, Wukari and Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbese, clinched N75 million respectively by coming top in other areas.

Adamu while congratulating the winners, applauded the efforts of the Board towards ensuring excellence in the country’s tertiary institutions.

He said that the Federal Government would continue to play the critical role in teaching, learning and research.

Adamu added that the awards were one of the government’s reward systems and intervention to institutions.

He said : “In 2019, JAMB at the first edition of the programme, supported the tertiary institutions with the sum of N125 million and this year, the Board is supporting the sector with the sum of N375 million,this is no doubt an excellent gesture, worthy of emulation”

“I am aware that the board’s support for the education sector cuts across the Basic, Senior School and Tertiary Education through its Corporate Social Responsibility Agenda

“The contributions to the education system should not be only limited or seen from the budgetary allocation of the government to the sector. ”

“This does not negate the reality that Education is not receiving an equitable share of the National budget.”

The minister, while congratulating the winners, also challenged the runner’s up and other institutions to rise to the occasion at the next edition to give the present winners a healthy fight.

In his remark, JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said that University of Ilorin won the Most Subscribed Institution by candidates category, while Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) won the Most National Institution in Admission of Candidates.

“Federal University, Wukari won the Most Improved institution in Gender Balance while University of Ilorin, again, won the Institution with Highest Number of Admitted International Students.

“In the last category, Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbese also won the Most Compliant Institution in keeping to guidelines of admissions.”

Oloyede said that the institutions were expected to use the money, judiciously to construct campus roads.