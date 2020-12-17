Federal High Court CJ tasks colleagues on integrity

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho, has advised judicial officers to be wary of actions that would put the court in bad light.

He charged judges and supporting staff of the court to be battle ready for the upsurge in cases that would follow the eventual control of the coronavirus disease.

“I encourage your Lordships to be wary of actions that will put us and indeed, the court in bad light. We have managed in this new beginning, to arrange interactive discussions in the course of this conference. It is my hope that Your Lordships will appreciate such arrangement.

“I will continue to urge Your Lordships and staff to put in more efforts to tackle the upsurge that will follow the eventual control of the virus, with regard to increase in the number of cases and attendant services.”

Justice Tsoho spoke on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the annual Federal High Court Judges’ conference in Abuja.

He commended the judges for their adherence to the COVID-19 Practice Direction and other directives that were geared towards the efficient and effective administration of justice during the lockdown that was occasioned by the pandemic.

The CJ lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad for their support and inspiring leadership to the judiciary, adding that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the National Assembly were equally instrumental to the modest success that was recorded by the judiciary.

Justice Tsoho noted that the process of appointing new judges had commenced, assuring that “efforts will be made to ensure that there is equitable representation on the Bench of the court.”

Highpoint of the event was the unveiling and presentation of the Federal High Court Law Report for 2013 and 2014.

During the unveiling, the Chief Judge said the report is a compilation of judgements delivered by judges of the Federal High Court, adding that it would help lawyers, researchers and members of the public in their various endeavours.