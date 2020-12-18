33 C
Education

Sanwo-Olu rewards LASU best graduating, MSc students with N5m, scholarships

…Says donations will encourage other undergraduates

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Oladimeji Idris Shotunde and Olisola Aanu Olabanjo, who made the best graduating and MSc students in the 2018/2019 academic session of Lagos State University (LASU) have been rewarded with N5 million each by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Making the revelations, Sanwo-Olu capped the donation with award of scholarships for the duo to pursue their academic career in any university of their choice.

The Governor made the disclosures at the Convocation Lecture, Presentation of Visitor, Installation of the Chancellor, Admission to Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) & Conferment of Distinguished Professorship and Honorary Degrees which took place at the university’s main Campus in Ojo on Thursday.

Recalled that while Oladimeji Idris Shotunde of the Department of Business Administration emerged Best graduating student, with 4.95 Cummulative Gradient Point Average (CGPA), Olisola Aanu Olabanjo with 5.0 CGPA emerged Best MSc student.

At the event which the governor attended Virtually, he commended Shotunde particularly for rising from a humble background to attain success “From his humble background, he has risen up with the LASU spirit, the can do spirit. We know what you desire is for you to be supported, hence we will be providing scholarship for you to whatever university and level you desire. I will also be making a personal donation of N5m to ensure you are well placed to achieve what you desire.

“I will also be donating N5m to the best MSc student. Our students need to be encouraged. Once you’ve thought out what to do, the state government has scholarships for you. I hope this will inspire other undergraduates.

Aside from commending the entire university for a job well done, he described the Lagos State University Vice Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun (SAN) as “Very dynamic, very inspiring, forward looking Vice Chancellor, I want to personally thank you for your good works and stewardship.

“I am proud of the achievements of the University which has earned it national and international accolades: African Centre of Excellence and World University Ranking 2020 which ranks it as 2nd in Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

At the Lecture titled ‘The Future of Developing Economies in a Digitised World’ and delivered by Professor Benedict Okey Oramah, President, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank); the Vice Chancellor, Prof Fagbohun (SAN) in his speech, appreciated the good works of the governor who is also the Visitor to the University.

Fagbohun disclosed that the peace, achievements witnessed in Lasu was built on five Pillars, “Fostering high-level scholarship and creating new knowledge, consolidating on our previous gains, creating an environment that would enable us attract funds to meet implementation of our programmes and activities and making our Institution a valued partner to Lagos State Government, the Nigerian nation and the International Community.”

Fagbohun maintained that the five elements remained the pillars that made Lagos State University what it is today.

As part of the achievements in the university the Vice Chancellor said “As at today, all the seventy (70) programmes offered at the undergraduate level in the university are duly accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC). From 2016 to date, over ten new programmes at undergraduate level have been introduced. Our post graduate school has been revived and between 2016 and today, the post graduate school has admitted 22,564 students and graduated 22,555 students.

Simultaneously, it has also introduced forty-eight (48) new postgraduate programmes.

“The high level of scholarship of our faculty and world class status of our students, have today propelled us to an enviable height on the radar of high flying universities in the country.

Lagos State University is one of the few universities now designated as an Africa Centre of Excellence capable of creating new knowledge. Our university is today ranked in the 501-600 range of universities in the world and 2nd best in Nigeria by the World University Ranking Results 2021,” Fagbohun said.

