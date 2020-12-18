Sun Saixiong , a quintessential Chinese Diplomat

By John Okeke

Erudite, eloquent , humorous , a master tactician ; the quintessential Chinese diplomat Sun Saixiong was a vibrant press officer of Chinese embassy in Abuja Nigeria .

He was many things to many people, above all he was effective getting things done in a right way especially in ensuring prompt information flow when sourced by reporters covering the embassy .

He was actively involved in getting the journalists informed on how China is fighting the deadly pandemic when it broke out in China which as a result gave birth to daily newsletters being provided by the embassy weekly.

He proactively carried the media organizations along especially on China’s efforts in assisting countries to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Many journalists enjoyed his style of leadership and magnanimity.

My encounter with him made me nicknamed him ” Professor” because of his eloquence and ability to teach .

He is a handsome looking man from the sole of his feet to the crown of his head.

Why he was still in Nigeria his wife gave birth to a bouncing baby .

He served under the former Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian , Charge D’ Affaires of the embassy of China , MR. ZHAO YONG and Mr Li Xuda, Director, China Cultural Centre, Abuja to mention but a few.