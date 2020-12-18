Sheathe Your Swords, Save The Future Of Nigerian Students—BUK Alumni Tell FG, ASUU

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The 1989 Forum of Bayero University, Kano (BUK) Alumni Association has passionately appealed to the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to sheathe their swords and allow Nigerian students go back to school.

The Chairman of the Forum, Dr. Kabir Jinjiri Ringm who spoke to journalists, shortly after donating a cash of N500, 000 to BUK management as part of their contribution to sponsor scholarship of indigent students in the University, lamented that the continued ASUU strike which has lasted for over eight months will only spell doom to Nigeria’s education sector, if nothing is not done urgently to resolve the disagreement between Federal Government and ASUU.

Dr. Kabir who said the Forum has been touching the lives of motherless babies and people staying in Correctional Centres in Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna and Katsina states, however, urged the Federal Government to consider the demands of ASUU, while also appealing to ASUU to quickly reach a compromise with the Federal Government in the interest of Nigerian students who have regrettably stayed at home for too long.

He congratulated the new BUK Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sagir Adamu for his emergence as the new Vice Chancellor of the University.

He further stated that, “stepping into a new position as Vice Chancellor is an exciting but challenging feat. I am delighted that you have this opportunity.

“Your dedication and hardwork are the ingredients that went into this delicious success for you and for all of us. We pray for more success to you and to our beloved Bayero University, Kano.

“Therefore, I am announcing a donation of N0. 5 million Naira scholarship funding to indigent students who could not afford to settle their school fees. This is in addition to our other philanthropy and humanitarian gestures of N4 10, 000 to the society.”

He added that Jigawa state chapter of the BUK Class 1989 Alumni Forum recently donated palliative items worth over N50, 000 to Correctional homes.

“Katsina State Chapter of BUK Class 1989 Alumni Forum donated Palliatives worth N50, 000 to charity homes. Bauchi state chapter donated Palliatives worth over N50, 000 to Correctional homes. Kaduna chapter donated Palliatives worth N100, 000 to indigent patients at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna. Kano state Welfare Committee chapter donated palliative items worth N260, 000 to our late classmate families, ” he stated.