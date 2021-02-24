Adighije tasks UniLokoja VC on academic excellence

Pro chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Senator Chris Adighije, has charged the new Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, to introduce new policies that could raise the academic standards of the young University and take it to greater height



The pro chancellor, who gave the charge at a valedictory dinner organized in honor of the institution’s 2nd Vice Chancellor, Prof Angela Freeman Miri, who completed her tenure last week in Lokoja, also expressed his satisfaction with the outgone VC Prof Freeman Miri, stressing her tenure witnessed a tremendous growth that saw massive infrastructural development to the University.



The occasion also witnessed an earlier commissioning of several projects by members of the university’s Council which were built during the tenure of former VC with support of TETFUND



He praised the outgoing Vice Chancellor for her tenacity and commitment toward ensuring that the University moves to its permanent site.



Among projects commissioned by the council included the NEEDS Assessment Building at Adankolo Campus, the University Main Gate, Felele Campus.

Two Police Posts at Felele Campus, Faculty of Education Felele CampusFaculty of Management Sciences Felele Campus, Student Multipurpose Centre, as well as block of classrooms and laboratories, departmental office block,lecture theatres , amongst others.



“Under her tenure she facilitated the remodelling and expansion of the University Medical Centre. The number of students rose significantly with the academic Faculties rising from two to five during the period under review.



” Merit is now the hallmark of gaining admission to the University. It is also on record that the Vice Chancellor has ensured that the University retained its liberal arts and humanities mission to promote students to pursue public service career.



“We commend her courage and commitment towards ensuring that the University moves to its permanent site despite numerous challenges and obstacles. Massive infrastructural development with TETFUND support is currently ongoing due to her leadership and engagement of the University’s management team.



“Through her effort and skilful linkages, she was able to attract the Rural electrification agency (REA) Project sponsored by African Development Bank (AfDB). This particular initiative will lead towards providing electricity for entire University Community..She has also started developing Science,Ttechnology, Engineering and Mathematics subjects for the purposes of accreditation with the Universities commission” stares Adighije .



Adighije, who described the departure of Prof Miri as the end of an era, expressed confidence the coming of the new VC opens a new vista for the University to attain its goal.



He challenged the new VC to face the future of the University with boldness and courage while not ignoring genuine advice coming from stakeholders.